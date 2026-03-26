Rule of law or power play? Analysts weigh in on Masemola summons

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Gen Fannie Masemola at the welcome ceremony of newly trained Special Task Force (STF) operators at SAPS Academy on February 20 2026 in Pretoria. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

The decision by the state to summon national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola to appear in court in connection with the R360m Medicare case marks a significant and delicate moment for South Africa’s criminal justice system.

This is the view of Andy Mashaile, a security strategist and retired Interpol ambassador, after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the police service confirmed that Masemola has been served with a summons to appear in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on April 21.

The announcement was made on Wednesday after alleged criminal mastermind Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and several senior police officers appeared in court in connection with the Medicare 24 tender case.

Twelve senior managers of the South African Police Service (SAPS) were arrested on Tuesday for their alleged role in the awarding of a controversial R360m tender to murder-accused tenderpreneur Matlala’s company, Medicare 24, Tshwane District.

The presidency confirmed President Cyril Ramaphosa had been informed of the decision by the NPA.

“At a constitutional level, the development reinforces a critical principle: no individual, regardless of rank or office, is above the law,” Mashaile said.

He said the willingness of law enforcement and prosecuting authorities to act — even where a sitting national commissioner was concerned — signalled institutional maturity and a commitment to accountability. This was essential in a country where public trust in policing has been under sustained pressure.

“However, the implications go beyond symbolism. The national commissioner occupies the apex of policing authority, responsible for operational command, discipline and public confidence in the South African Police Service.”

Mashaile said when the individual in that position was drawn into legal proceedings, it inevitably raised concerns about institutional credibility, command stability and the perception of internal integrity.

He said the question of whether acting police minister Firoz Cachalia should suspend Masemola must therefore be approached with both legal caution and strategic foresight.

Ultimately, decisive yet balanced leadership from the executive, coupled with transparent legal processes, will determine whether this development erodes or restores public trust. If handled correctly, it could mark a turning point in reaffirming that the rule of law in South Africa is not selective but absolute. — Andy Mashaile, security strategist

“On the one hand, South Africa’s legal framework is anchored in the presumption of innocence. A court appearance, in itself, does not amount to guilt, and any premature punitive action risks undermining due process.

“On the other hand, leadership in law enforcement is not only a legal matter, it is also a matter of public confidence and ethical authority.”

Mashaile said in situations where the head of the police was formally required to answer to a criminal complaint, a temporary precautionary suspension could serve as a governance tool rather than a punitive measure.

He said such a step would:

• protect the integrity of the investigation and judicial process;

• shield the institution from perceptions of interference or conflict of interest; and

• reinforce the message that accountability standards are highest at the top.

“Importantly, any suspension should be procedurally fair, time-bound and explicitly non-prejudicial, ensuring that it does not imply guilt but rather safeguards institutional legitimacy.”

Mashaile said this moment should not be viewed narrowly as a crisis, but rather as a stress test for South Africa’s rule-of-law architecture.

“The true measure of institutional strength lies in how it responds when accountability reaches the highest office.

“Ultimately, decisive yet balanced leadership from the executive, coupled with transparent legal processes, will determine whether this development erodes or restores public trust. If handled correctly, it could mark a turning point in reaffirming that the rule of law in South Africa is not selective but absolute.”

Political analyst Prof André Duvenhage of North-West University said: “As the saying goes, ‘there is a snake in the grass’ somewhere.”

He said it was clear that there were people doing risk assessments when it came to testifying before the ad hoc committee and the Madlanga commission.

“There are certain police officers implicated that are at risk and putting their political heads at risk. I have no doubt that the timing of this initiative has a lot to do with the survival of political mafias in this country.”

Duvenhage said there were cases where the NPA did not act, citing cases referred for investigation by the Zondo commission and a criminal case that AfriForum has brought against ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

“That is becoming a pattern. But then when it comes to other cases, they are acting super swift and working with a specific target in mind, telling me there is more behind the scenes going on than we are seeing clearly.”

After the serving of the summons, national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said Masemola remained fully committed to upholding the rule of law and the integrity of the office he serves.

“He has taken note of the charges brought against him and he has pledged his full cooperation with all lawful process,” Mathe said.

She said Masemola welcomed any investigations or due process that sought to address allegations of wrongdoing, which safeguarded public trust in the country’s institutions.

She said Masemola was still at work, and direction on what needed to happen next would have to be taken by Cachalia, in consultation with the president.