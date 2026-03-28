Race row erupts at Kelvin Grove Club after committee member ousted

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The Kelvin Grove Club in Cape Town has been rocked by internal tensions following the ousting of its first board member of colour.

An exclusive club in the heart of Cape Town is embroiled in a nasty spat with a former committee member who was given the boot after what he claims were “subtle forms of marginalisation” linked to his race.

“It became clear that I was not regarded in the same light as my white counterparts,” Wayne Willemse told the Sunday Times after he was voted off the committee on March 2, just eight months after being elected.

The Kelvin Grove Club in Newlands says Willemse was removed following allegations of misconduct which he refused to respond to.

“Rather than engaging with the process or addressing the substantive issues raised, Willemse has, throughout this matter, chosen to publicly attack fellow board members, committee members and members of the club, in breach of applicable rules and codes of conduct,” said Clare Winter, the club’s general manager.

But Willemse, 65, says race cannot be ignored. “Sometimes people who are being racist don’t even realise it,” he said. “But those who have experienced it recognise the behaviours and mannerisms.”

He believes his treatment should be viewed in the context of “the club’s history of racism and antisemitism ... To my knowledge, I am the first person of colour to serve on the main committee. The majority of members and management are white, while most staff performing manual work are black. That is simply the reality.”

I do not believe that the majority of ordinary members are racist. However, in my opinion, some members of the main committee at times displayed behaviour consistent with racial bias — Wayne Willemse

Winter said the membership of the club is not screened or determined on the basis of race. “Willemse is also not the first person of colour to serve on the board,” she said.

Willemse said his removal was “highly questionable and procedurally flawed ... When the questions became uncomfortable, the committee sought any means to get rid of me.”

He was elected last June, one of two successful candidates from a pool of four nominees.

Willemse said several former committee members advised him after his election to attend sub-committee meetings to better understand how the club operated. But when he attended a finance sub-committee meeting, his presence was reported, and he was told to leave, as he had not been invited.

“As a director of the company, I was denied access to a finance subcommittee meeting. That was unbelievable.”

The experience reinforced his sense of exclusion within the leadership structure, he said. “On more than one occasion, I asked the chair whether some committee members were more equal than others.

Wayne Willemse says race played a part in him being voted off the committee at the Kelvin Grove Club in Newlands, Cape Town. (supplied)

“Information requests were ignored and key documents were withheld until they had been ‘reviewed’ by the chair, vice-chair and finance director. I do not believe that the majority of ordinary members are racist. However, in my opinion, some members of the main committee at times displayed behaviour consistent with racial bias.

“My situation is not solely about racism. I believe it is a combination of asking difficult questions, insisting on accountability and elements of racial bias that led to where things stand.”

He claims he was told “You do not fit in here” during a committee meeting and “You are a hindrance to this committee” by a food and beverage committee member.

Willemse maintains his removal followed months of raising concerns about governance, procurement and oversight at the club, which has more than 5,000 members, each paying annual fees of about R9,000.

Among the flashpoints was a project for LED lighting on the tennis courts. Willemse alleges the contract was awarded to a service provider who lacked proper certification and that options with significant savings were ignored. He also flagged concerns about:

a sauna fire, for which he claims accountability remained unclear;

the hiring of an external generator during load-shedding; and

a swimming pool refurbishment allegedly approved on a single quotation.

“When I asked where the buck stops, I received a warning letter.”

Willemse alleges that as his questions intensified, so did scrutiny of his own past. An internal “investigation” probed his previous insolvency, despite the leadership allegedly already being aware of it.

“It felt like a witch hunt designed to discredit me.”

We will not be drawn into a public dispute. However, we will also not allow unfounded allegations to go uncorrected. The governance structures of this organisation exist to uphold standards of conduct, and they have been applied fairly and in accordance with our rules — Clare Winter, Kelvin Grove Club general manager

The saga has split opinion within the club. An ex-committee member described Willemse as committed and engaged. Others say his persistence unsettled leadership. “He made people uncomfortable,” said one insider.

Winter said Willemse’s removal followed due process. “Willemse was provided with several opportunities, including a formal board meeting as well as a formal committee meeting, to address the concerns and allegations raised. He attended the board meeting but refused to answer any questions about his conduct. He failed to attend the committee meeting, where the final decisions were made,” she siad.

“An information session was held for all company members following the decision to remove Willemse, to inform members of the rationale for the decision. Willemse was specifically invited to attend the meeting but chose not to. At this session, the company members expressed their overwhelming support for the decision to remove Willemse.”

She said Willemse started circulating wild and unsubstantiated allegations after the allegations relating to his misconduct came to light.

“Willemse has to date not provided any substantiation for any of his allegations and when invited to do so at the members’ information session, instead addressed a letter to company members stating that he preferred to do so confidentially in arbitration proceedings.

“We will not be drawn into a public dispute. However, we will also not allow unfounded allegations to go uncorrected. The governance structures of this organisation exist to uphold standards of conduct, and they have been applied fairly and in accordance with our rules.”

Willemse said he is “in the process of referring these disputes for resolution by mediation, conciliation or arbitration”.