Ramaphosa’s policing problem: who will step into Masemola’s shoes?

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Deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili is a frontrunner to get the nod from President Cyril Ramaphosa to act as police commissioner. File photo.

As President Cyril Ramaphosa grapples with finding a temporary replacement for national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, experts say his options are narrowing.

Masemola was last week summoned to appear in court on April 21 to face criminal charges linked to a R360m police tender awarded two years ago to Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s company, Medicare24 Tshwane District. Twelve other senior police officers were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the tender and appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court the following day.

While Masemola has not yet been suspended, Vincent Magwenya, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, said the president was considering the matter but declined to provide a timeframe.

“The president is considering the matter as we speak,” Magwenya told the Sunday Times.

With several senior police leaders suspended or implicated in wrongdoing, frontrunners for the top cop role include deputy police commissioner Gen Tebello Mosikili, who has 36 years of experience and oversees visible policing, operational environments, and protection and security services (PSS).

Among provincial heads, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is seen by some as too entangled in matters before the Madlanga commission to be a viable candidate, despite having acted in the role when Bheki Cele was removed by then-president Jacob Zuma.

Among provincial heads, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is seen by some as too entangled in matters before the Madlanga commission to be a viable candidate, despite having acted in the role when Bheki Cele was removed by then-president Jacob Zuma.

Another senior officer, Lt-Gen Hilda Khosi Senthumule, currently acting for suspended deputy national commissioner for crime detection Shadrack Sibiya, faces allegations of impropriety that could affect her chances.

Other potential stopgap options include provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni (Gauteng), Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile (Western Cape), and Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe (Limpopo), according to policing experts. Some believe Ramaphosa could also consider bringing in a recently retired officer, such as former Gauteng commissioner Elias Mawela, to temporarily fill the role.

The Institute for Security Studies (ISS) says Ramaphosa faces a difficult problem. Lizette Lancaster, ISS project manager for crime and justice analysis, suggested the most likely scenario is to appoint a deputy national commissioner such as Mosiliki or another senior officer in an acting capacity.

“Despite the leadership crisis that has plagued the SAPS for two decades, there are still professional and seemingly uncompromised senior generals who could be considered,” Lancaster said. She added that while some permanent provincial commissioners might be considered, Mkhwanazi is unlikely.

“It would not be prudent to appoint Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi while the Madlanga commission is still under way.”

We don’t want CEOs; we want police officers — someone who started as a constable. We don’t want another Riah Phiyega — Lesiba Thobakgale, South African Policing Union spokesperson

Lancaster said the role required someone “really formidable, both in inspiring confidence as a figurehead and in providing strategic direction to the organisation”.

Criminologist Guy Lamb said options included divisional commissioners and provincial heads, though a retired senior officer could also be considered.

“Usually outsiders don’t do well because they don’t understand the culture or get authentic respect from lower down because they have not earned their stripes within the police,” Lamb said, citing Jackie Selebi, Cele and Riah Phiyega as examples.

He said international experience and policing literature suggested the best approach was to choose someone from within the ranks untainted by factionalism, opportunism, corruption, or ties to organised crime.

“There are few options for the president, [but appointing] Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi would be controversial given the Madlanga commission’s proceedings,” Lamb said.

South African Policing Union spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale said the union preferred a career police officer who had risen through the ranks.

“We don’t want CEOs; we want police officers — someone who started as a constable. We don’t want another Riah Phiyega,” Thobakgale said.