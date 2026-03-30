Siwelele sponsorship battle: Calvin Le John faces R800k commission claim

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Siwelele owner Calvin Le John is embroiled in a legal dispute after Flash Rights Sales approached the Johannesburg high court demanding over R800,000 in commission for securing sponsorship deals worth about R10m.

Premier Soccer League (PSL) club owner Calvin Le John is at the centre of a litigation saga involving the alleged non-payment of a sponsorship procurement agency that claims it helped secure approximately R10m in sponsorship deals for the club, Siwelele.

According to court papers, Flash Rights Sales has approached the Johannesburg high court seeking to compel the club to pay more than R800,000 in commission fees for securing sponsorships between September 6 and October 6 2022.

In an affidavit, the company’s director, Richard van der Schyff, states that the service agreement was concluded in July 2022, when the club was still trading under the name SuperSport United.

SuperSport United was reportedly acquired by Le John in the same month for R50m. Van der Schyff argues that Siwelele inherited all commercial and player contracts following the purchase.

“Siwelele assumed the position of SuperSport United, which ceased to exist, and its status in the PSL. Contracts with players, some management, and sponsors — including the one procured by Flash Rights Sales — were transferred to Siwelele,” reads the affidavit.

He contends that his company played a central role in securing sponsorships and, in terms of the agreement, is entitled to a commission.

“Where SuperSport United received a net sponsorship amount of R10m, we would be entitled to earn a commission of 10%. Notwithstanding the termination or expiration of this agreement, it was specifically recorded and agreed that we would be entitled to receive fees as long as the sponsorship contract between SuperSport United and the sponsor remained in existence,” the affidavit states.

Van der Schyff further states that a subsequent agreement, presented in February 2023 by then chairperson Stan Matthews, confirmed the company’s involvement.

“The company was the effective cause for the sponsorship by Jonsson Workwear. The agreement was concluded and signed, and Flash Rights Sales was to be onboarded as a vendor on SuperSport United’s vendor platform,” reads the affidavit.

Flash Rights Sales is out of pocket and has unnecessarily incurred the cost of instituting these proceedings due to Siwelele’s failure to meaningfully engage and make payment in terms of the agreement. — court application

He claims the company was to receive a total of R280,000 on October 31 2025, December 31 2025, February 26 2026 and April 30 2026.

“The Jonsson Workwear sponsorship brokered by Flash Rights Sales resulted in the Jonsson Workwear logo appearing on the front of SuperSport United’s match kit during its existence in the PSL, and Siwelele’s match kit now features the Jonsson Workwear logo on the front of the jersey,” the affidavit states.

Van der Schyff further states that he wrote to Siwelele’s general manager, Coltrane Munyai, in January this year to raise concerns about the outstanding payments.

“The text message, considered in context and as a whole, constituted a repudiation of the agreement, as it conveyed Siwelele’s intention to no longer be bound by the terms,” reads the affidavit.

He adds that Munyai denied the existence of any agreement with Flash Rights Sales.

“Mr Munyai, properly construed, denied having any agreement with Flash Rights Sales and alleges that there is a new agreement with no commission payable,” the affidavit states.

According to the papers, Flash Rights Sales argues that it has incurred significant legal costs due to the matter.

“Flash Rights Sales is out of pocket and has unnecessarily incurred the cost of instituting these proceedings due to Siwelele’s failure to meaningfully engage and make payment in terms of the agreement,” reads the application.

Le John is the son of minister of sports, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie. He has previously stated in media interviews that his father had no involvement in his purchase of the football club, adding that he sold properties in Sandton to raise the R50m purchase price.