Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Dillon Sheppard faces home auction over R2.9m debt

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Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Dillon Sheppard and his wife are facing the possible auction of their Linden home after allegedly defaulting on a mortgage. Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Financial trouble appears to be staring Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Dillon Sheppard and his wife, Sylvania, in the face, as creditors move to have their family home in Linden, Johannesburg, placed on public auction.

Sunday Times has seen a writ of execution application by SB Guarantee Company, a subsidiary of Standard Bank, which outlines that the couple allegedly breached a mortgage loan agreement worth R2.5m by failing to keep up with monthly instalments of R20,000.

According to the application, the creditor is contractually empowered to sell the property in the event of default. In papers filed at the Johannesburg high court on March 23, the company argues that there is no alternative remedy but to have the property declared specially executable.

“The bank was at any time entitled, without the consent of the Sheppards, to cede, make over, transfer, sell or delegate any of its rights under the terms of the mortgage bond to any person and to register such cession in the appropriate deeds registry,” the court papers read.

The bank states that the couple used the Linden property as security when they entered into the agreement in September 2021. It further notes that the Sheppards also signed an indemnity agreement reinforcing the bank’s rights.

“The Sheppards acknowledged and agreed that the bank could cede all of its rights and exercise its rights in respect of claims made against them,” according to the documents.

The property, the bank adds, serves as the couple’s primary residence — a factor often weighed by courts in execution proceedings.

There remains no reasonable prospect of recovering the outstanding debt other than by execution against the mortgaged property. — Papers filed at Johannesburg high court

The financial strain appears to have deepened when the Sheppards took out a second loan in November 2022, valued at R300,000, with agreed instalments of R27,000.

“The security given to the bank under the second mortgage bond would not replace, but be in addition to, and would not prejudice any other security or preference of whatever kind which exists in favour of the bank,” the papers state.

The creditor further alleges that the couple failed to respond to a letter of demand issued on February 17 2026, leaving it with little choice but to pursue legal enforcement.

“The Sheppards are presently indebted to the bank under the loan agreements and are liable, under indemnity, in the amount of R2.9m, being the balance of the total principal debt together with interest as reflected in the certificate of balance,” read the filing.

The bank maintains that without payment or an alternative settlement, execution against the property remains the only viable route to recover the debt.

“There remains no reasonable prospect of recovering the outstanding debt other than by execution against the mortgaged property,” it argues.

Meanwhile, the financial pressures come amid broader concerns around figures linked to Kaizer Chiefs. Earlier this month, Sunday Times reported on separate financial challenges involving team manager Bobby Motaung.

Motaung is contesting attempts to seize his shares in the club over an alleged R4.3m debt tied to a property and petrol station deal dating back more than a decade. He is embroiled in a dispute with Pent Up Investments over approximately R4m, with the company accusing him of living a lavish lifestyle while allegedly neglecting his financial obligations.

Attempts to reach Sheppard by phone and email were unanswered at the time of publication. His response will be added once received.