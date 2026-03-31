School violence ‘not new’ as pupil deaths highlight deeper social crisis

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Litha Duba, a Grade 8 pupil from Forest High School, who was killed in an alleged gang attack near his school.

Recent fatal attacks on pupils in Gauteng have once again placed the spotlight on school-related violence, with growing concern about incidents happening beyond school gates.

A Grade 8 pupil from Forest High School in Turffontein, Litha Duba, died after he was allegedly attacked by a group of boys near his school. In a separate incident, a Grade 12 pupil, Lufuno Khangale, from Daleview Secondary School in Ennerdale, was stabbed to death while walking home through an open veld.

These incidents form part of a growing pattern of violence involving pupils, from stabbings to alleged gang-related attacks, raising questions about how safe children are both at school and in surrounding communities.

According to research on school violence in South Africa, such incidents are not isolated but are driven by “multiple intersecting factors”, including poverty, crime, peer pressure and substance abuse.

Experts say this means violence cannot be understood by looking at schools alone, as it is closely linked to what is happening in homes and communities.

Dr Poppy Masinga, head of the Social Work and Community Development faculty at The South African College of Applied Psychology (Sacap), said the situation reflects a long-standing problem rather than a sudden increase.

Dr Poppy Masinga, head of Social Work and Community Development at Sacap, says school violence reflects deeper problems in society. (Sacap)

She noted that research conducted over several years has consistently shown patterns of violence among learners, inside and outside school environments.

“It’s not an increase, it’s a pattern that has been happening for years,” she said.

Masinga said the persistence of violence points to gaps in how it is being addressed across society.

“There are no proper systems and programmes implemented to deal with violence, not just in schools but in society as a whole,” she said.

Masinga said many violent incidents involving pupils are shaped by conditions in the communities where they live, including crime, inequality and gang activity.

In some areas, pupils are not only victims but also become involved in violence themselves, either through peer groups or local gangs.

She noted that in her research, pupils were often both perpetrators and victims, depending on the situation.

“In one case, a learner may be a victim, and in another, the same learner may be a perpetrator. It depends on the context,” she said.

She added that incidents involving groups of young people, such as gang-related attacks, are often linked to broader social problems rather than isolated disputes.

“What we are seeing is a symptom of the society we live in. Violence in communities, crime and inequality all contribute,” she said.

Another key driver of violence among pupils is peer influence, particularly during adolescence.

Masinga said young people are strongly influenced by their friends and social groups, which can encourage risky or violent behaviour.

After school hours, it is not the responsibility of the school. Parents are the key role players. — Dr Poppy Masinga, the SA College of Applied Psychology

She noted that in many cases, bystanders play a role in escalating violence rather than preventing it.

“Peer pressure plays a huge role. Young people are influenced by their friends, and sometimes they encourage each other to fight instead of stopping it,” she said.

She added that repeated exposure to violence at home, in communities and through media can make young people less sensitive to it over time.

“They become desensitised to violence. There is a loss of respect for others and a lack of compassion,” she said.

While schools are often expected to ensure learner safety, Masinga said the responsibility cannot rest on schools alone, especially when incidents happen outside school hours.

She said parents play a central role in shaping children’s behaviour and values from an early age.

“After school hours, it is not the responsibility of the school. Parents are the key role players,” she said.

She said schools should reinforce values taught at home, but broader support is needed.

“You cannot solve violence by focusing on one part only. Government, schools, parents and communities must all work together,” she said.

Masinga said one of the biggest challenges is not a lack of policies, but a failure to implement them effectively.

She pointed to the need for stronger enforcement and coordinated action across sectors.

“Government must make sure that the rules and policies already in place are implemented,” she said.

She also highlighted the importance of placing trained professionals in schools.

“Social workers must be in schools every day, running programmes that teach young people how to manage anger, solve problems and make better decisions,” she said.

She added that early intervention is critical to preventing violence later in life.

Masinga also called on the media to play a more active role in addressing violence.

She said young people are heavily influenced by what they see on television and social media, and that current messaging often fails to promote positive behaviour.

“The media can be a very powerful tool, but the stories need to be reframed,” she said.

She called for more positive role models and messaging that promotes education, respect and non-violence.

“We need positive influencers who can guide young people in the right direction,” she said.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the incidents reflect broader societal challenges.

“A school is a microcosm of a society, hence such incidents,” he said.

He said the department has been working with law enforcement agencies to improve safety around schools.

“We have reached out to law enforcement agencies to provide more visible policing, especially in the mornings and afternoons,” said Mabona.

“Through our sister department of community safety, we are hopeful that the deployment of traffic wardens and police will make a difference.”

He added that “a commitment from law enforcement agencies is paramount”.

Concerns about school safety were also raised in the Gauteng provincial legislature, where the department was responding to questions from the DA.

The department confirmed that 34 schools did not fully meet safety requirements under the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Act in the 2024/25 financial year.

Schools are expected to follow the National School Safety Framework, but implementation remains uneven across the province.

For Litha Duba’s family, the crisis is deeply personal.

His grandmother, Fikile Duba, described him as a calm and respectful boy who loved making jokes and playing football.

She said he had recently become fearful, even refusing a new schoolbag because he was worried it would be stolen.

He was found injured at home and later died in hospital.

A case has been opened, but no arrests have been made.