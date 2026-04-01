‘Table it now’: Madibeng councillors demand accountability as MEC orders action on explosive report

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It is alleged Madibeng Local Municipality mayor Douglas Maimane sat on a report that was meant to be tabled before the council. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi

Madibeng councillors have called for urgent action against officials implicated in a damning forensic investigation.

Several councillors have warned that delays in tabling the report are causing instability and fear within the municipality.

The section 106 forensic report investigated allegations, including duplicate payments to service providers between 2022 and 2024, failure to act on previous forensic reports, alleged fraud linked to changes in municipal bank accounts, and irregular appointments involving ICT companies, employees and security firms.

However, it is alleged that mayor Douglas Maimane sat on the report that was meant to be tabled before the council.

The concerns over non-action were raised during a virtual council meeting on March 23, convened by North West co-operative governance MEC Oageng Molapisi.

The meeting focused on the implementation process of the section 106 report that has not yet been tabled in council but was leaked to the public.

Sunday Times previously reported that an investigation was launched in 2025 after co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Velenkosini Hlabisa referred a complaint — sent to his office by a community member — to Molapisi. The report found that Maimane sat on reports meant to be tabled in council.

Molapisi told councillors the report was initially scheduled to be presented in mid-February, with a council meeting planned for February 19.

However, this did not happen after a company implicated in the report obtained an urgent interdict from the Pretoria high court.

“The meeting did not happen because on February 17 we were served with urgent court processes,” Molapisi said.

He stressed that the purpose of the meeting was not to debate the contents of the report but to outline how it would be implemented.

“We are discussing the process on the implementation of the report,” he said.

Molapisi confirmed that the report had already been shared with the municipality’s leadership, including the speaker and Maimane, in December.

Despite the seriousness of the findings, Molapisi said the details of the report cannot be fully discussed while he seeks advice on how to proceed without violating the court order.

Molapisi said the process of implementing the report has begun, including engaging officials implicated in the findings.

It also emerged during the meeting that Molapisi had written to Maimane requesting an update on steps taken against those implicated.

We are raising issues here, but some of us are receiving threats, phone calls and messages. — Councillor Peter Padi

During the meeting, councillors expressed frustrations over the lack of visible action in terms of the report.

“We welcome the report, but it is long overdue. Council must be allowed to engage with it properly and take decisions,” said councillor Sydney Monnakgotla.

“You cannot have a report of this magnitude sitting for months while nothing is happening. It must be tabled and processed.”

Some councillors called for immediate suspensions and disciplinary action.

“If there are officials implicated, the law must take its course. They cannot continue working as if nothing has happened,” another councillor said.

Councillor Peter Padi told the meeting he had received threats linked to the investigation.

“We are raising issues here, but some of us are receiving threats, phone calls and messages,” he said.

Despite the legal hurdles, councillors urged Molapisi to ensure the report is tabled and acted upon.

“We cannot allow this to be swept under the carpet again. The people of Madibeng deserve answers,” another councillor said.

Maimane said he welcomes the report but will raise his concerns through formal channels.

“I welcome the report, but there are issues I would like to raise. However, this is not the right platform, and I will communicate them formally in writing,” he said.