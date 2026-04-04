Cameroon detainee’s wife appeals to Pope Leo over political prisoners

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Djeukam Tchameni has appealed to Pope Leo to intervene for the release of political prisoners.

The wife of detained Cameroonian opposition leader Djeukam Tchameni has made an urgent appeal to Pope Leo to help secure the release of political prisoners amid what she describes as an escalating crackdown on dissent following last year’s elections.

Makini Tchameni, representing the Collective for the Liberation of Prisoners of Opinion, submitted a memorandum to the pontiff ahead of his scheduled visit from April 15 to 18.

In the document, seen by the Sunday Times, she frames her husband’s arrest as part of a broader pattern of “moral and political violence” targeting opposition leaders and activists.

She said Tchameni’s detention was politically motivated and directly linked to his criticism of the outcome of the October general elections.

“Following his arrest, our home and the American School of Bonaberi in Douala were searched without a warrant.

“Personal belongings and money, as well as items belonging to students and staff, were seized without any inventory being provided,” she said.

Tchameni has been detained since October at Kondengui Central Prison, about 300km from the capital, Yaoundé.

His wife said concerns had repeatedly been raised about the legality of his detention and inadequate medical care in prison.

“His legal representatives and I have raised concerns regarding due process, access to counsel and appropriate medical care,” she said.

She said the death in detention of civil society leader Anicet Ekane in December was a troubling indication of deteriorating conditions in custody.

In her appeal, Makini Tchameni called for the immediate release of her husband and other political detainees, as well as the return of items seized during the searches.

“In addition to requesting advocacy for his immediate release and the release of all political prisoners, I respectfully request support in seeking the return of items seized from our home through appropriate engagement with Cameroonian authorities,” she said.

She also appealed to democratic nations to put pressure on Cameroon to honour the international treaties and conventions it has signed.

Her plea comes against a backdrop of unrest after the October elections, in which long-serving Paul Biya was declared the winner of a highly contested vote.

The 92-year-old secured 53.66% of the vote, according to the Constitutional Council, extending his rule into an eighth consecutive term.

Amid growing concerns about Biya’s age and health, Cameroon’s parliament this month began considering the reintroduction of the position of vice-president, a move that would allow for a designated successor to take over in the event of his death or incapacity.