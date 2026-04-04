Mandela family feud escalates over Houghton home occupation

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A bitter court battle has erupted within the Mandela family, with allegations that Mbuso Mandela used a grinder to force entry into the Houghton home and threatened staff with a gun

A family feud over the occupation of Nelson Mandela’s Houghton home has escalated, with his granddaughter Tukwini Mandela accusing her younger cousin Mbuso Mandela of forcing his way onto the property.

She alleges he used a grinder to gain entry and threatened staff with a gun during an altercation last July.

In a supporting affidavit filed as part of an application to secure an eviction order, Tukwini says the incident arose during a confrontation with Mbuso after she questioned him about the removal of the bracket for the gate motor.

She explains that she had been entrusted by the Nelson Mandela Trust to oversee renovations at the property — a role that placed her at loggerheads with the primary occupants of the house, Mbuso and Ndaba Mandela.

According to her affidavit, tensions between the parties had already been escalating, prompting intervention from the trust amid concerns that Mbuso’s and Ndaba’s alleged behaviour could jeopardise ongoing renovations.

Tukwini states that she raised these concerns in an email to trustees in July, detailing incidents she believed pointed to disorderly and destructive behaviour.

“I advised the trustees that Ndaba had hosted a drinking party in the main house on the premises. The house was left in a disorderly condition after the party. The new fitted carpets were damaged from beer spills. It was in this email that I suggested appointing armed security due to my concerns of theft and ongoing displays of violence by Ndaba and Mbuso,” reads the affidavit.

She further alleges that Mbuso conceded to using a grinder to access the premises when he did not have keys.

“A further email was sent to the trustees on July 26 wherein I informed the trustees that Mbuso Mandela, while intoxicated, threatened staff with a gun,” she states.

Tukwini says the situation turned physical when she refused to hand over the gate keys, citing concerns that Mbuso would allow unrestricted access to the property.

“I told Mbuso Mandela that it was not possible to provide him the gate key, as this would allow him to grant access to whom he willed, including his friends and acquaintances who had substance addiction problems. The fight became physical when Mbuso Mandela knocked my phone out of my hand as I was trying to record his conduct and what he was saying,” the affidavit reads.

Mbuso Mandela screamed out loud that I had no power to prevent him from entering the house and that he would enter the house by force if necessary — Tukwini Mandela, granddaughter

She adds that three men had to intervene to restrain Mbuso during the altercation.

“Mbuso Mandela screamed out loud that I had no power to prevent him from entering the house and that he would enter the house by force if necessary,” she states.

Following the incident, a security company was appointed on August 11 in an attempt to prevent further disruptions and allow renovations to continue.

However, tensions persisted. Tukwini said that during a subsequent visit to the property, workers told her a clothes dryer in the laundry room had been stripped.

Another altercation allegedly broke out on August 15 when security personnel attempted to remove Ndaba from the premises after he was granted access by Mbuso, who had also allowed a truck delivering Ndaba’s belongings onto the property.

Police were called to the scene but declined to remove Ndaba, indicating that a court order was required.

The dispute centres on differing interpretations of Nelson Mandela’s will, with court papers revealing that Mbuso, Ndaba and Andile Mandela were granted rights to live on the property, subject to the control of trustees.

In an affidavit, high court judge Gcina Malindi — a director of Iterele Investment Corporation, which represents a trustee entity — also mentions the grinder, noting that Mbuso “forced entry to the premises by cutting the metal bracket protecting the gate motor”.

“After admitting doing so, he further confirmed he has a grinder which he uses specifically for this purpose of forcing entry into the premises. [He] also stated that he would continue cutting the gate motor bracket until he is given his own gate key.”

Malindi states that all beneficiaries’ rights are restricted pending a final decision on the future of the property.

He further notes that only Mandla Mandela was granted unconditional occupation rights under the will.

The question of whether the property should be sold has also divided the family. Malindi states that during a meeting held in November 2020, nine beneficiaries voted in favour of selling the property, while five opposed the move.

In answering papers filed in March, Ndaba disputes the eviction application, maintaining that their occupation was lawful and aligned with Mandela’s wishes.

“Madiba’s wishes were for Mbuso, Andile and me to live on the property free of any considerations for our lifetime until the trustees decide otherwise,” he states.

The matter remains before the high court in Joburg.

In January 2025, police in Joburg arrested five suspects — including Mbuso — after a hijacked Toyota Corolla was tracked to the former president’s Houghton residence.

Mbuso was initially detained but later released due to insufficient evidence regarding his direct involvement, though four others remained in custody.