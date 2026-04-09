Kruger visitor incident sparks warning: why getting out of your car can get you killed

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A R2,500 fine for a tourist exiting his car at a lion sighting has sparked renewed warnings as risky visitor behaviour increases in the Kruger National Park.

The incident, which drew widespread attention online, has once again put the spotlight on tourists ignoring basic park rules, often with potentially deadly consequences.

Kruger National Park communications GM Reynold Thakhuli said the most observed risky behaviours include exiting in undesignated areas, speeding and feeding animals.

Thakhuli said SANParks regulations are clear: visitors must remain inside their vehicles. Feeding animals, making a loud noise or driving off-road are also prohibited.

He said visitors should ensure that no part of their body protrudes from a window or sunroof. He also advised motorists to keep a safe respectful distance from animals, not to crowd a sighting, keep noise to a minimum and never provoke wildlife.

Kudakwashe Maoneni, a former game drive guide at Stanley & Livingstone Private Game Reserve, says: “It is extremely dangerous to leave your vehicle because most predators like to find shade to sleep in and when they smell something new, they would want to surround it, not necessarily to do harm but to get familiar with it.”

He said crowded sightings were not advised as animals feel threatened when surrounded by many people.

This would lead animals to go into self-defence mode by charging or lashing out as a way of protecting themselves.

If you are heading to national parks, it is advisable to follow the rules of the park for your safety, the safety of other visitors and the wildlife.

TimesLIVE