This is how much a City of Johannesburg intern could earn

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The City of Johannesburg has increased the stipend for its interns. Picture: 123RF/seventyfour74

The City of Johannesburg has approved an increase in the monthly stipend for undergraduate interns, raising it from R3,500 to R4,951.88, a move it said is aimed at strengthening youth development and economic inclusion.

In a media statement, the council’s communication specialist, Thembelihle Radebe, said the decision was taken during its 48th Extraordinary Council meeting held on March 31, and that the new stipend will come into effect on July 1 2026.

The city indicated that this will apply to both current and future interns.

“The City of Johannesburg council has taken a significant step toward strengthening youth development and economic inclusion by approving an increase in the monthly stipend for undergraduate interns,” said Radebe.

The adjustment comes in the wake of recent amendments to the National Minimum Wage Act published in the Government Gazette on February 3.

According to the new act, as of March 1, the national minimum wage increased to R30.23 per hour for most workers.

Under the revised framework, farm workers and domestic workers now earn R30.23 per hour, bringing them in line with the national rate, while Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) workers receive R16.62 per hour.

Learners under registered learnership agreements, which is what the interns fall under, are to earn weekly allowances ranging from R455 to R2,654.04 depending on their NQF level and credits earned.

“The adjustment … reflects the city’s commitment to ensuring fair compensation for young people entering the workforce through structured development programmes,” said Radebe.

“This initiative is part of the city’s broader contribution to South Africa’s National Skills Development Agenda. By investing in youth through learnerships, internships and bursaries, the city demonstrates its commitment to empowering unemployed individuals within the Johannesburg community,” the statement read.

Radebe also said, “The city’s internship programme is a strategic intervention aimed at bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world work experience. Interns are placed in structured environments where they gain hands-on exposure under the guidance of experienced workplace mentors.”

The municipality emphasised that mentorship plays a critical role in preparing interns for future employment opportunities and enhancing their professional growth, and confirmed that stipend levels would be reviewed periodically, subject to financial sustainability and approval by the mayoral committee.

Departments have also been instructed to prioritise youth development in their workplace skills plans by allocating the necessary budgets to sustain internship programmes.

Radebe said the initiative aligns with key national legislation, including the Skills Development Act (1998) and the Skills Development Levies Act (1999), which aim to promote continuous skills development and transform workplaces into active learning environments.

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