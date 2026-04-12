Nigerian airstrike hits market, 200 feared dead in northeast Yobe state

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At least 200 people are feared dead after Nigerian military jets struck a village market while pursuing Islamist militants in Borno, the heartland of a long-running insurgency that has killed thousands of people and displaced millions more. Stock photo.

At least 200 people are feared dead after Nigerian military jets struck a village market while pursuing Islamist militants in the northeast of the country on Saturday night, a councillor for the area and residents said on Sunday.

Nigeria’s Air Force said it had killed Boko Haram militants in the Jilli axis in Borno state, but in a statement released to Reuters on Sunday it did not mention hitting a market. It did not respond to further requests for comment.

The government of the neighbouring Yobe state later said in a statement that an airstrike on the area had been conducted near a market that people were attending.

“Some people from Geidam LGA (local government area) bordering Gubio LGA in Borno state who went to the Jilli weekly market were affected,” said Brig-Gen Dahiru Abdulsalam, military adviser to the Yobe state government.

He gave no further details.

The strike occurred in a village in Yobe on the border with Borno, the heartland of a long-running insurgency that has killed thousands of people and displaced millions more.

It’s a very devastating incident at Jilli Market. As I’m speaking to you, over 200 people have lost their lives from the airstrike at the market. — Lawan Zanna Nur Geidam, councillor and traditional head of Fuchimeram ward in Yobe’s Geidam district

Lawan Zanna Nur Geidam, the councillor and traditional head of Fuchimeram ward in Yobe’s Geidam district, told Reuters that those injured were being taken to hospitals in Yobe and Borno.

“It’s a very devastating incident at Jilli Market. As I’m speaking to you, over 200 people have lost their lives from the airstrike at the market,” he said in a telephone interview.

Three other residents and an official from an international humanitarian agency confirmed the strike and likely death toll.

The Yobe State Emergency Management Agency said it had received preliminary reports of an incident at Jilli Market “which reportedly resulted in casualties affecting some marketers” and activated emergency response.

Ahmed Ali, a 43-year-old resident who sells medical consumables at the market, said he had been injured in a blast.

“I became so scared and attempted to run away, but a friend dragged me and we all lay on the ground,” he said from hospital.

Reuters