Kelvin Momo and Kabza de Small locked in bitter fight over amapiano classic royalties

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A legal dispute has emerged between Amapiano stars Kelvin Momo and Kabza de Small over royalties linked to the hit project Momo’s Private School.

What started as a landmark Amapiano collaboration has now escalated into a drawn-out legal dispute between Kelvin Momo and record label boss Kabza de Small over alleged breaches of a recording agreement linked to Momo’s Private School.

When Kelvin Momo (real name Thato Ledwaba) and Babalwa M (Babalwa Mavuso) released the project six years ago, the collaboration was widely seen as a defining moment in their rise within the Amapiano scene. However, that same project has since become central to a legal fight now before the Johannesburg high court.

The case, which has been going on for nearly two years, stems from allegations by Ledwaba that Kabza de Small — real name Kabelo Motha — and his company Piano Hub failed to honour key obligations under their recording agreement, particularly around royalties, artist development and promotion.

Ledwaba says the agreement was concluded in April 2020 after Motha approached him and Mavuso to be mentored under Piano Hub. However, he now contends that the label did not provide the promised support or adequately develop their careers.

“The recording label breached the agreement by failing to provide any resources towards the development and failed to expand Ledwaba and Mavuso’s market reach and promote their talents and name,” reads the claim.

On that basis, Ledwaba is seeking R1m in damages, despite acknowledging that the pair received R86,575 in 2021.

Consequently, Babalwa Mavuso cannot have a valid and enforceable claim against Piano Hub arising from the alleged breach of the agreement. — Kabelo Motha's court papers

However, Motha has pushed back strongly. In court papers seen by the Sunday Times, he filed a special plea disputing both the scope of the agreement and Mavuso’s inclusion in the case.

He argues that Babalwa M was never part of the contract and therefore has no legal standing in the dispute.

“Consequently, Babalwa Mavuso cannot have a valid and enforceable claim against Piano Hub arising from the alleged breach of the agreement.”

Motha maintains that the agreement existed solely between himself and Ledwaba, describing Mavuso’s participation in the claim as a procedural error. He further contends that the contract was later terminated by mutual consent.

He also disputes allegations that royalty obligations remain outstanding, insisting that payments made to Ledwaba were not advances but royalties already due under the agreement.

“Ledwaba did not request a royalty statement, denies that reducing the terms of the agreement was a consequence of Piano Hub’s failure to comply with the terms of the agreement prior to it being reduced to writing,” reads Motha’s plea.

Motha further denies that Ledwaba remained publicly signed to Piano Hub after the agreement ended, arguing that no further payment obligations arise following termination.

“The Piano Hub would not have an obligation to make payment to Ledwaba of any advance against royalties. It would be entitled to transfer to any other affiliate of the Piano Hub or any entity as a result of merger or takeover of all its rights and obligations,” the plea states.

He is also seeking a debatement of account, compelling Ledwaba to provide a detailed breakdown and verification of any royalties allegedly still owed. A debatement of account is a legal process used to scrutinise financial records and resolve disputes over amounts claimed.

The matter remains unresolved, with proceedings still ongoing after Ledwaba filed a notice opposing mediation.

According to court documents, royalties from Momo’s Private School are recorded at R197,269 for Ledwaba, while Mavuso’s share stands at R56,913.

Piano Hub — which operates as both a record label and a high-energy nightclub venue based in Pimville, Soweto — remains at the centre of the dispute as the legal battle continues.