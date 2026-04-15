Maumela’s luxury cars worth over R75m, 8 properties attached in Tembisa Hospital looting probe

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The SIU swooped on alleged Tembisa Hospital looting mastermind Hangwani Maumela's Sandhurst home in October last year, seizing three Lamborghinis as part of their ongoing investigation Picture: Thapelo Morebudi

Eleven vehicles, including limited-edition supercars, are among assets belonging to alleged Tembisa Hospital looting kingpin Hangwani Maumela attached by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

The SIU has now attached eight properties in Sandhurst in Johannesburg, upmarket Ballito in KwaZulu-Natal, Cape Town and Hartbeespoort in North West.

The eight properties are estimated to be worth around R175m, according to the SIU.

The SIU confirmed to the Sunday Times that vehicles linked with Maumela were seized:

Lamborghini Huracán STO valued at about R8.1m;

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ valued at around R8.8m;

Lamborghini Urus valued at about R5m;

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Coupé valued at approximately R9m;

Aston Martin DB11 valued at about R3.8m; and

A Ferrari SF 90 hybrid valued at approximately R10m.

The Ferrari and Aston Martin were among five luxury vehicles registered in the name of Omar’s Motor Den in Mpumalanga.

Despite an SIU investigation linking the acquisition of the cars with proceeds from the looting of Tembisa Hospital, the dealership was contesting its ownership.

SIU spokesperson Selby Makgotho said some of the cars were found at Omar’s Motor Den in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga:

A Ferrari 812 Superfast worth about R6m;

An Aston Martin DBS worth about R4m; and

A Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth about R10.6m.

These would be released to the dealership if something of the same value was put up as security as per a special tribunal order of January 30, which was being challenged in court.

Makgotho said the vehicles owned by Omar’s Motor Den were never removed from the dealership.

He said alternative security for the vehicles was to be provided to the curator with two unbonded properties of the same value offered in exchange.

The dealership and the SIU are embroiled in a legal battle over the attachment of five vehicles.

Makgotho confirmed the dealership has since headed to court in a bid to have the cars released to them unconditionally. The matter is now before the high court in Johannesburg.

Asked what the SIU makes of the vehicles believed to be acquired by Maumela but registered under third parties, Makgotho said: “This will be relevant to the ongoing civil proceedings.”

The SIU confirmed that the investigation into the R2bn looting of the Tembisa Hospital is still ongoing.

Makgotho said only the five vehicles registered with Omar’s Motor Den may be released from attachment, but “only when alternative security has been set”.

He said one vehicle was released from attachment after an alternative security worth the full value of the vehicle was provided by a family trust the car was registered under.

He said the immovable properties were not taken but attached and secured in the Deeds Office, with “the original occupants still allowed to stay in the properties”.

In October, the SIU descended on Maumela’s palatial home in Sandhurst, where, among other assets, three blue Lamborghinis were taken and attached.