City Power bosses accused of R2m extortion and death threats

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A Johannesburg contractor has laid criminal charges against two senior City Power officials, alleging a R2m extortion scheme backed by death threats and intimidation. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

A disgruntled contractor at Johannesburg’s City Power is pressing criminal charges against senior managers, accusing them of attempting to extort R2m from him.

The Sunday Times has seen a police statement deposed by Thembinkosi Mazanga alleging that he received death threats from two managers following his refusal to pay them after securing an infrastructure repair contract in November last year.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the entity was aware of the allegations and that Mazanga had filed a complaint.

“I can confirm that we got a complaint against the employees, one has since been fired [and is] no longer under the employ of City Power. We take this matter seriously, and we have requested the authorities at Group Forensics and Investigation Services [GFIS] to look into it,” he said.

He added that City Power will conduct an internal investigation.

“We will also conduct internal investigations, and we won’t hesitate to act against anyone found in the wrong,” he said.

He added that the other manager is currently suspended for a “similar case”.

I received threats from these individuals, who demanded cash payments in exchange for not publishing an article about me. They threatened to send hitmen and kidnap my children if I didn’t comply. — Contractor Thembinkosi Mazanga

According to Mazanga’s statement, the two managers allegedly threatened him with a hitman. Mazanga also alluded to the managers threatening him with a journalist.

“I received threats from these individuals, who demanded cash payments in exchange for not publishing an article about me. They threatened to send hitmen and kidnap my children if I didn’t comply,” reads the statement.

He said in the statement that he had obtained evidence showing one of the managers visiting his business premises.

“I have evidence, including a visit from [name withheld] to my offices, where he took photos without authorisation. I fear for my life and my family’s safety, as there are suspicious cars following me, and they’ve threatened to hire a hitman,” reads the statement.

In July last year, police raided the power utility for an investigation related to procurement irregularities. They seized computers for their probe into contracts and payments to contractors for work that was allegedly not done.

The power utility is also caught up in an ongoing dispute with the National Bargaining Council for Road Freight and Logistics Industry over outcomes of a billing investigation after the council raised concerns when its electricity bill swelled to more than R200,000 a month.