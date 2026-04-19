Murder of DJ Sumbody allegedly linked to stolen drugs from KZN police station

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Mokubung, who describes himself as a close friend of Oupa ‘DJ Sumbody’ Sefoka from childhood until “his untimely death”, gave the statement as part of the police investigation into the attempted hit on him in 2024 that left him with serious wounds.

A statement by Pretoria’s DJ Vettys, whose real name is Seunkie Mokubung, has lifted the veil on an alleged “DJ killing spree” that turned the capital’s entertainment circuit, as well as other parts of Gauteng, into a graveyard.

In the statement, Mokubung alleges to police that attempted-murder accused Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala confirmed to him a hit had been ordered on him.

Matlala, now on trial on several charges of attempted murder and conspiracy, is in a C-Max prison in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal.

Mokubung, who describes himself as a close friend of Oupa “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka from childhood until “his untimely death”, gave the statement as part of the police investigation into the attempted hit on him in 2024 that left him with serious wounds.

In the statement, Mokubung alleges that Sefoka, along with taxi boss "Joe Ferrari” Sibanyoni, was a member of a “society”, or stokvel, that brought together taxi bosses, entertainers and underworld figures.

This group, called “Money Talks”, was at loggerheads with a rival society led by the late Jotham “King Mswazi” Msibi, of which Ralph Stanfield was a member.

Mokubung alleges Sefoka introduced Cape Town underworld boss Stanfield, who was Sefoka’s business partner in a Cape Town club — Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge — to rapper Thulani “Heavy Pablo” Msimang, who later attempted to sell Stanfield some of the cocaine that had been stolen in KwaZulu-Natal.

The drug consignment had allegedly belonged to a member of Msibi’s society before police seized it.

When Msimang offered to sell the cocaine to Stanfield, Stanfield allegedly informed the group that Msimang was behind the theft of the drugs from police custody.

This revelation, Mokubung claims, triggered a revenge cycle that led to the murder not only of Msimang but also of Sefoka, who had made the introduction to Stanfield.

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