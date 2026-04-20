Three sisters, one dream: Mthatha triplets graduate together in law

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Mthatha-born triplets celebrate graduating together with their LLB degrees from the University of the Free State, marking a shared journey of resilience, family support and academic success.

A moment of pride and celebration unfolded at the University of the Free State (UFS) this month, when triplets Esihle, Sinovuyo and Sisipho Mbiyo graduated together with their law degrees, a rare and inspiring achievement.

The sisters’ story begins far from the lecture halls, in a small village in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

“We are originally from a small village in Baziya, Waqu Location in Mthatha. That is where we completed our primary schooling at Baziya Primary School before relocating to Johannesburg, where we attended Lofentse Girls High School in Orlando East, Soweto,” said Esihle.

For much of their lives, they were raised by their grandmothers while their parents worked.

“Their guidance and values played a huge role in shaping who we are today,” said Esihle.

Growing up in both rural and urban settings taught them valuable life lessons.

“Growing up in both gave us a balanced perspective on life and taught us resilience, discipline and the importance of education.”

Their decision to study law was influenced by family and a desire to make a difference.

We have always imagined ourselves studying together at the same university. Being triplets, we have shared almost every stage of our lives. — Esihle

“Our decision to study law was inspired by family members who are in the legal profession, as they exposed us to what it means to use the law to make a difference,” they said.

“We developed a strong passion for justice from a young age especially seeing the challenges faced by people in underprivileged communities.”

As triplets, doing everything together has always been part of their lives and university was no different.

“We have always imagined ourselves studying together at the same university. Being triplets, we have shared almost every stage of our lives,” said Esihle.

Studying law is not easy, and the journey came with tough moments.

“One of the biggest challenges we faced was when one of us did not pass a module. It was a difficult moment for all of us, but instead of letting it discourage us we came together and supported her,” said Esihle.

She said that moment showed them the power of sticking together.

“Through teamwork and perseverance, she was able to pass, which reminded us of the importance of unity and resilience.”

The sisters say their approach to studying was rooted in discipline and consistency.

“We found that consistency was key. Studying on time, going to the library instead of studying in residence and creating our own notes helped us understand the work better,” said Esihle.

Their support system extended beyond each other. Their family played a crucial role in helping them through the pressures of the degree.

“Our mother would video call us while we were studying at the library and would even stay up late with us, offering emotional support. Our father would send us encouraging messages before exams, check in after and ensure we had what we needed, even financially,” they said.

Beyond academics, the triplets were active on campus, taking on leadership roles, mentoring fellow students and participating in moot court competitions. Sisipho was named best speaker in a faculty mock trial competition, while also serving as vice-chairperson of the Law Association.

For Sisipho, her journey included overcoming personal challenges after being diagnosed with a hearing impairment.

“I discovered my hearing impairment in primary school and only started using hearing aids in high school. At first I struggled with accepting it and felt uncomfortable wearing them because of the attention and questions from others,” she said.

She found support through the university’s Centre for Universal Access and Disability Support.

“Being part of that community helped me realise that I was not alone, which made it easier for me to accept myself,” she said.

Her resilience earned her the EDSA award for breaking barriers.

“Receiving the EDSA award for breaking barriers meant a lot to me. It was a reminder that having a disability does not limit your potential,” said Sisipho.

The triplets say graduating together was a deeply emotional moment.

“Graduating together on the same day is a deeply emotional and meaningful achievement for us. It represents years of hard work, sacrifice and unwavering support for one another,” said Esihle.

Sisipho reflected on their unique bond: “As triplets this moment is not just an individual accomplishment but a shared victory.”

The sisters are already looking ahead — they are studying towards their master’s degrees and hope to become attorneys.

“Our immediate goal is to complete our master’s degrees within a year,” said Sinovuyo.

In the future, they want to open their own law firm and help others.

“We hope to inspire young girls, especially those from rural areas, to believe that their dreams are valid and achievable,” said Sisipho.

And even with all their success, they still laugh about their differences.

“Sisipho is definitely the most disciplined when it comes to studying,” they said, while agreeing that “without a doubt, Esihle” is most likely to become a top lawyer first.