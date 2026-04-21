Mattresses and bins found in stormwater drains amid flooding chaos

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Some of the rubbish pulled from stormwater drains in Cape Town.

Mattresses and wheelie bins are among the debris pulled from stormwater systems across Cape Town after a weekend of sustained downpours that triggered widespread localised flooding.

According to the City of Cape Town, the impact was felt across both formal and informal residential areas, with at least 480 flooding-related complaints recorded between Friday and early Tuesday morning.

The scale of the damage has been stark on the ground. In Dunoon, residents were seen on Monday and Tuesday using wash basins and 20-litre buckets to drain water from their shacks. Inside some homes, wet clothes lay strewn across beds while muddy floors told the story of water that had forced its way indoors.

The Sunday Times previously reported on families left stranded, hungry and sleepless as floodwaters drenched their belongings and disrupted daily life.

Mayoral committee member for urban mobility Rob Quintas said he visited affected areas, including Parkwood and Dunoon, where teams were working to clear the aftermath.

Mayoral committee member for urban mobility Rob Quintas visited areas flooded over the weekend. (City of Cape Town )

“Water has, for the most part, drained as it should, except in areas where structures have been built illegally over bulk stormwater and sewerage infrastructure. When this happens, our maintenance teams cannot access the systems to clear them,” he said.

Quintas added that city teams had removed “wildly inappropriate objects” from the drainage system, including mattresses and bins, items that can cause blockages and intensify flooding.

He explained that heavy rainfall places pressure on the stormwater network, causing water to back up onto roads, which then act as channels. Low-lying areas, regions near steep terrain and communities close to canals and water bodies are particularly vulnerable.

“Stormwater infrastructure is designed to drain water over time, not instantly during heavy downpours,” Quintas said, noting that flooding is only considered a system failure if water does not recede after rainfall subsides.

The city has activated a multi-departmental response, with urban mobility teams clearing drains, roads infrastructure management providing sand for flood mitigation, and disaster risk management prioritising high-risk areas.

Additional funding has also been allocated for proactive stormwater management ahead of the winter season, including expanded maintenance, targeted upgrades in flood-prone zones and early warning systems in partnership with the South African Weather Service.

The city has urged residents to dispose of waste responsibly to prevent blockages.

TimesLIVE