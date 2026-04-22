Nkhwashu co-ordinated Tau arrest and ‘did not agree’ to Molefe’s request

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Abraham Nkhwashu testifies at the Madlanga commission of inquiry at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria.

Suspended district commissioner Brig Abraham Nkhwashu has told the Madlanga commission how his sister-in-law, whom he had not seen for years, convinced him to meet alleged cartel member Katiso “KT” Molefe.

Nkhwashu told the commission his sister-in-law Fundiswa was in a relationship with Molefe and that he disapproved of the romance as Molefe was married to another woman.

However, after not seeing Fundiswa for years after their fallout, she called him to arrange a meeting with Molefe.

It was only during that meeting that he found out that Molefe needed a favour from him, helping him in the bail application of Michael Pule Tau, an officer who had been arrested for the 2024 murder of Vereeniging engineer and whistleblower Armand Swart. Molefe was later implicated in the same murder. Nkhwashu said he declined to assist Molefe.

Nkhwashu said he didn’t know that Tau was a police officer when he commissioned his arrest earlier.

Allegations against Nkhwashu are that he had attempted to seize the murder docket and later threatened investigators in the case.

During the cross-examination, it was revealed that Nkhwashu co-ordinated Tau’s arrest.

He said when the shooting of Swart took place, he attended the crime scene and was duty-bound to co-ordinate where he could, including guiding teams on possible arrests.

“So I was actively involved and guided them up until the arrest of Tau. During the arrest of Michael Tau, I was acting as district commissioner and I co-ordinated that arrest.

“So when they spoke about escorting Michael Tau and bail, it triggered my mind. I connected it to what Katiso [Molefe] had said, that I had arrested his friend. This was the only serious case involving a police officer and it is not something one easily forgets,” Nkhwashu said.

He added that he didn’t know that Tau was an officer until after the arrest.

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi questioned the credibility of Nkhwashu’s testimony, noting that his colleague Sgt Tshukudu’s statement omitted the crucial detail of escorting suspects.

While Tshukudu claimed he approached the investigating officer regarding bail at the request of Nkhwashu’s brother-in-law, Nkhwashu denied authorising any such contact.

This is not the fault of anyone but myself. I want to put it to the community that I am accountable to, in accordance with the constitution of this country, that I am not a criminal. I do not associate with cartels or so-called cartels. — Brig Abraham Nkhwashu, suspended district commissioner

Nkhwashu suggested his own conflicting account might stem from memory lapses caused by the informal, social nature of their “stokvel” gathering.

Nkhwashu also testified that his multiple visits to the “White House” Villa in Northcliff were purely for innocent, lawful socialising and involved no criminal discussions.

This comes as Witness A told the commission they were invited to the house in May 2024 after Swart’s murder.

The gatherings at the “White House” were allegedly orchestrated by suspended organised crime head Richard Shibiri and were attended by other senior officers.

Nkhwashu said the meetings were intended to strengthen relationships.

“There were no discussions of ongoing criminal investigations in a manner that could compromise the administration of justice, at least not in my presence, if there were any. I am aware that the White House has been suggested to be a place where corruption occurs,” Nkhwashu said.

“I am also aware that the investigating officer, Witness B, may have attended some of these social gatherings.”

Nkhwashu added that he was embarrassed to be associated with criminals.

“This is not the fault of anyone but myself. I want to put it to the community that I am accountable to, in accordance with the constitution of this country, that I am not a criminal. I do not associate with cartels or so-called cartels.”