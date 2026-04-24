Ekurhuleni City manager Lerutla ‘pays off’ to evade rule of law

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and city manager Kagiso Lerutla appear at Boksburg magistrate's court on charges of fraud and corruption. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla has been outed as a person who allegedly uses money to evade the rule of law and accountability.

On Monday, it emerged during his court appearance in Boksburg that in 2019 he allegedly paid someone to pose as him in court for a speeding charge he was facing. The imposter successfully did the job with the assistance of suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

The state alleges Lerutla paid them R400,000 as compensation.

Lerutla was arrested on Sunday for the matter and is facing charges of fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice, along with Mkhwanazi.

On Thursday, during their bail application at the Boksburg magistrate’s court, it was revealed by the state that Lerutla was allegedly involved in a fatal car crash in 2021 and allegedly paid a tow truck driver R10,000 to get rid of the body from the scene.

“The scene was attended to by two EMPD officers who allegedly arranged for applicant 2 [Lerutla] to be transferred to hospital for medical attention as he was allegedly seriously injured, however, the applicant was attended to at the hospital and discharged the same day without being admitted,” said state prosecutor Adv Nceba Ntelwa.

“The investigation in the culpable homicide docket placed us in a position to reconstruct the missing docket and the reconstruction is at an advanced stage, including the investigation regarding such loss of the docket.”

The case against suspended Ekurhuleni metro police chief Julius Mkhwanazi and city manager Kagiso Lerutla has been rolled over to Friday.https://t.co/GO5lopdSrG

Video: @Muchave1Muchave pic.twitter.com/o2eAxsjp64 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 23, 2026

Responding to the allegations, Lerutla acknowledged the accident and confirmed that he was transported to hospital where he was treated for a few hours.

“I was informed that investigations into the culpable homicide had been concluded with a decision not to prosecute.

“I am not aware of how SAPS filing storerooms works, and I have nothing to do with the missing dockets,” he said through his lawyer, Michael Hellens SC.

Both Mkhwanazi and Lerutla told the court that they don’t intend to flee the country, interfere with investigations or evade trial.

“I emphatically deny any involvement in the charges being preferred, and specifically deny having committed or having any prior knowledge or involvement in the commission of the offences in question.

“I expect that once I obtain docket disclosure, in particular, the various statements by witnesses and the like, I will be able to fully disclose my defence and rebuttal to any adverse allegations,” said Mkhwanazi.

He further said he will be exonerated in the trial.

“I wish to state that given the negative publicity that I have attracted in the media, I am of the considered view that a fully ventilated trial is the best vehicle to completely exonerate me of the charges and completely clear my name in the public forum,” said Mkhwanazi.

The matter was rolled over to Friday for bail to continue.

.