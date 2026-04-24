Family of seven abducted and taken on 200km death ride

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Shamaria, Sandy, Kraidon and Allen Monswamy were taken from their Newark home on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, robbed and then killed on Tuesday.

On Tuesday night seven members of a KwaDukuza family would have prayed, cried and begged for their lives as they were driven, bound in the back of their bakkie, about 200km from their Newark home to their death.

Spanning three generations: Allen Monswamy, 52, his wife Sandy, 57, their children Kraidon, 26, and Shamaria, 20, and relatives Gonasagren Padayachee, 51, Mooniamma Padayachee, 78, and Mariamma Appanah, 83, are believed to have known at least one of three men who broke into the family home.

Mooniamma Padayachee and Mariamma Appanah were among the family members killed (SUPPLIED)

The men allegedly terrorised the family and raped one of the women before tying them up and loading them into Monswamy’s bakkie.

They were driven to Melmoth, where after collecting their personal identification numbers and banking details, the woman who was raped was sexually assaulted a second time. Then the suspects allegedly fatally shot three victims and stabbed the others to death.

The man, known to the family, allegedly worked for Monswamy in his construction business.

The men are believed to have made several bank transfers from the victims’ accounts on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

The family’s helper raised the alarm about the abduction on Wednesday morning when she found the front door broken, the house ransacked and no one present.

She alerted the neighbours. They called the police, who had also been tipped off by the girlfriend of one of the victims after she failed to reach him.

A combined investigating team comprising members of KwaDukuza police, counter-intelligence, kidnapping, serious and violent crime and the tactical response units soon led to two suspects in the Hlomendlini area not far from the family home and a third suspect in Sundumbili.

Police recovered a bakkie and 11 cellphones belonging to the victims.

The suspects ― aged 21, 26 and 28 ― who will appear in the KwaDukuza magistrate’s court on Friday, took police to the bodies that were abandoned in a veld in Melmoth.

Newark councillor Kuben Naicker said the family must have suffered before their death.

“I can’t imagine the torture they went through from the time their house was broken into, beaten up and then they were tied up and put in the vehicle.

“They wouldn’t have known where they were being taken and what was happening. Their final moments when they were taken to the field, it’s just so tragic. They would have really suffered.”

Naicker said it was for this reason the community would attend Friday’s court appearance.

“We want to protest against bail. They accused should not have their freedom, the family were not given this. And while we know justice must take its course, we are calling for the harshest possible verdict.”

KZN premier Thami Ntuli will visit the family home in Newark on Friday.

Ntuli said he was deeply shocked over the “brutal and senseless” killings.

“The inclusion of both young and elderly victims underscores the indiscriminate and callous nature of the crime, further deepening the anguish felt by the affected family and community.

“This is a deeply painful and tragic incident that has robbed families of their loved ones in the most cruel and inhumane manner. On behalf of the people and the KZN government, we extend our heartfelt condolences and stand in solidarity with the affected families during this difficult time,” said Ntuli.

He condemned the barbaric nature of the crime and reaffirmed government’s commitment to ensuring justice.

He commended police for their swift and coordinated response, which led to the speedy arrest of suspects and the recovery of critical evidence linked to the crime.

He called on communities to be proactive in the fight against crime by isolating criminal elements and working closely with law enforcement agencies.

“Communities must stand together and refuse to harbour criminals. Those who commit such heinous acts often live among us. It is our collective responsibility to isolate them, report them to the police and ensure that our communities are safe,” he said.