MPs fume as ETDP SETA bosses blame ‘missing’ R637m on ‘human error’

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The ETDP SETA is facing allegations that it is unable to account for R637m in grant expenditure that went missing from its coffers. Supplied

Members of parliament have lashed out at executives from the Education, Training and Development Practices Sector Education and Training Authority (ETDP SETA), accusing them of deliberately concealing records from the Auditor-General on the audit of R637m in skills development funds because they were trying to steal.

MPs from across the political spectrum were left fuming when executives and the board of the ETDP SETA on Thursday told them that they could not submit supporting documents to the office of the AG during an audit of spending on stipends and discretionary grants for learners during the 2024/25 audit, blaming it on “a human error”.

This was after the AG’s office, during their audit, picked up that the ETDP SETA could not submit supporting documents for spending on at least seven transactions worth at least R42m that they had sampled as part of the R637m spending, leading to concerns that the funds were either unaccounted for or had simply vanished from the SETA’s coffers.

Khawedzo Ngaledzani, a senior finance manager at the ETDP SETA, told them that supporting documents required by the A-G had been unavailable on their systems due to an “accounting and human error”.

“How the errors occurred was that the error sat in the same journal number as correct transactions. So I will give an example. We were paying stipends of R194,000 to the skills programmes in the Eastern Cape, from that R194,000 there was another entry which increased the expenditure.

“So what we gave the AG was the learner payment for R194,000 which shows where the learner payment emanates from. So we gave them the information related to the correct transaction, but this transaction had a correct transaction element, and it had an error element in it,” said Ngaledzani.

He added that the person who was handling the transactions in question had been “using their system for the first time”.

MPs were also not impressed that the ETDP SETA only picked up the error when the issued was flagged by the AG.

I’m sympathetic with the AG here, and I’ll explain why. The SETA only discovers the error when they are asked for supporting documents by the AG, which is extremely problematic. — Sihle Lonzi, EFF MP

Zamahlangu Mditshwa, a senior executive from the office of the AG, argued that reducing the matter to a simple “accounting or human error” was not good enough.

“It’s possible that the money would have been paid, but it’s also possible that it was not paid. Without having supporting documents to link it to the bank statements, I would not be able to confirm that payments have been made.

“Hence it would be important that an investigation takes place ... because I would not want to just limit it to an accounting issue,” said Mditshwa.

EFF MP Sihle Lonzi told the ETDP SETA chief that their handling on the affair smacked of serious criminality.

“I am sympathetic with the AG here, and I will explain why. The SETA only discovers the error when they are asked for supporting documents by the AG, which is extremely problematic.

“Because if you are running an institution and an error takes place, especially an error of that magnitude, you ought to have internal systems that are able to immediately pick up that ‘no, man, there’s a R42m error that is being put in our ledgers and it’s not supposed to be the case.’

“I think we are dealing with criminality here. I suspect that we are having thieves who are stealing money from the SETA. Firstly, I am not persuaded that an error of R42m can be made. The manner in which the executives explained … they say it’s a personal error; I am not sure what exactly that means, so I’m not persuaded.

“Even worse, if I’m understanding that you are saying these are seven transactions. So this error would have taken place more than once, and you don’t pick it up yourself.

“So there are two possibilities here. If the money was not paid, it simply means the AG caught you doing whatever criminality that you were trying to do with that R42m, because you can’t wait to be asked, you ought to have been able to pick it up yourself that you have committed an error.”

Committee chairperson and ANC MP Tebogo Letsie said the higher education department “must institute a separate forensic investigation into the R637m”, parallel to the processes followed by the AG.

He added that the ETDP SETA had been given until close of business on Friday to submit all outstanding documents to AG.

The DA’s Karabo Khakhau said the ETDP SETA’s conduct was in breach of the Public Finance Management Act.

“All these breaches constitute criminal offences. The writing is on the wall. (Higher education) minister (Buti) Manamela must disband the entire financial division of the ETDP SETA,” she said.