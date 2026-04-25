Edwin Sodi’s not-so-happy home

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Embattled tenderpreneur Edwin Sodi is under fresh financial pressure as he risks losing his apartment in an upmarket Johannesburg suburb over levies that are nearly two years in arrears.

The body corporate for the Borgo de Felice (“hamlet of happiness”) estate in Dainfern has filed papers in the Johannesburg high court seeking to compel Sodi’s company, Blackhead Consulting, to pay R345,483 in levies. Interest and legal fees would bring the amount to R482,900.

According to the court papers, he has not paid levies since July 2024.

A trustee of the body corporate, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the Sunday Times that it was ultimately seeking a writ of execution that could see the property auctioned to settle Sodi’s debt.

“The body corporate chose to head the legal route because all attempts to contact the owner of the unit have been to no avail,” the trustee said.

He added that to the body corporate’s knowledge, the unit has stood empty for more than two years.

“I am not certain that the unit was Mr Sodi’s primary place of residence, but there has not been any activity or a person living there for quite some time,” said the trustee.

We are more interested in getting levy contributions, and his non-payment is putting the scheme at risk — Body corporate trustee

He said he had not interacted with Sodi since taking up his position at the body corporate.

“I don’t ever recall him attending meetings of the trustees or even the annual general meetings. Personally, I have not seen him or spoken to him.”

He said most owners rented out properties they were not using themselves. “It is quite strange that a unit is vacant, but one never knows the intentions of the owner. We are more interested in getting levy contributions, and his non-payment is putting the scheme at risk,” he said.

Tender controversies surrounding Blackhead Consulting, of which Sodi is the sole director, include its failed role in upgrading Tshwane metro’s Rooiwal wastewater treatment works. The malfunctioning plant contributed to the deaths of 29 people during the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal.

The company formed part of a joint venture awarded a R291m contract in 2019 to upgrade the waterworks. The project was terminated in June 2022 with only 68% of the work completed, despite full payment having been made to contractors, according to Corruption Watch.

Sodi has also been linked to corruption in the Free State department of human settlements. He was arrested by the Hawks in September 2020 in connection with the R255m asbestos audit project, which was later scrutinised by the Zondo commission.

According to the Borgo de Felice body corporate’s court papers, its lawyers first issued a letter of demand to Blackhead Consulting before going to court. The letter from Verton Moodley & Associates warned that assets could be attached if the amount was not settled in full.

Despite his mounting financial and legal issues, he has continued to project an image of immense wealth, backed by a large property portfolio and a collection of luxury vehicles

The latest legal battle comes weeks after the Sunday Times reported that the high court in Johannesburg had issued a default judgment compelling him to pay creditors more than R500,000 in debts arising from luxury shopping sprees in 2022 and 2023.

Bank statements seen by the Sunday Times showed extravagant spending in Johannesburg and overseas, including hotel stays in London costing R18,000 a night and purchases at Louis Vuitton worth R40,000.

The statements further showed R37,000 spent on skincare products in Sandton, two clothing items from high-end retailer Mytheresa in London worth R43,000, artwork purchased for R5,000 and a further R25,000 spent at luxury marketplace Farfetch.

In February the Sunday Times revealed that Sodi’s company, NJR Projects, now known as the G5 Group, was liquidated by a creditor in April last year after he failed to settle a R1.2m debt. And in January the high court in Johannesburg ordered Sodi, in his personal capacity, to pay Hollard Insurance a staggering R50m.

In the same month, the City of Tshwane submitted an application to the National Treasury to have Blackhead Consulting and the G5 Group barred from bidding for government contracts.

Sodi first hit the spotlight as someone frequently seen in the company of celebrities at exclusive nightclubs in Sandton. Despite his mounting financial and legal issues, he has continued to project an image of immense wealth, backed by a large property portfolio and a collection of luxury vehicles.

His known properties include homes in upscale suburbs such as Fresnaye in Cape Town and Bryanston in Johannesburg.