Arena Holdings statement

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This week we started a process to commission an independent investigator to conduct a review of all facts relating to the statement by the Special Investigating Unit against the editor of the Sunday Times, Makhudu Sefara.

Like many South Africans, we learnt through an SIU statement on Tuesday — for the first time — of the SIU’s finding that Sefara’s company, Unscripted Communication, was involved in the National Lottery Commission funding matter.

According to the SIU, the primary lotto grant recipient, Todi Media, had transferred a portion of the funds to Unscripted Communications in 2018.

Sefara has denied any impropriety and contends that the transaction was a legitimate payment for a media development training event that his company was contracted by Todi Media to organise, and which was duly executed.

It is also important to note that at the time of this transaction, Sefara was running a private business and was not affiliated with Arena Holdings.

We have since agreed with Sefara that he will take special leave while he is attending to the SIU matter, which is of great concern. This decision is not an indication of guilt but a necessary step to allow space for all relevant processes to unfold.

As publishers we have long respected the work of the SIU as an institution mandated to safeguard accountability over public funds.

We therefore take its findings, against anyone, with the seriousness they deserve.

Our work as media practitioners must always be anchored in integrity, both in our operations and conduct as individuals — Pule Molebeledi, CEO Arena Holdings

So why have we decided to investigate further? Our work as media practitioners must always be anchored in integrity, both in our operations and conduct as individuals.

For the Sunday Times in particular, this obligation to ethical conduct is even more pronounced.

The publication, through its journalism, has for decades been at the forefront of exposing malfeasance in society and holding power to account; and, through its sharp analysis, it has shaped public discourse on issues of ethical leadership and accountability.

This is work we commit to perform without fear or favour for our readers. Accordingly, the same standards to which we hold others must apply to ourselves.

In doing so, we are equally bound to be factual, fair and guided by the principles of natural justice. This is especially important for a platform whose influence on public life is robustly contested by various power brokers in our society.

The information currently in the public domain is not sufficient for us to determine the full picture of this matter.

Significantly, Sefara is adamant that his version was not tested during the SIU investigation, leaving us unable to conclude whether his conduct, knowingly or otherwise, breached any legal or ethical standards.

For our organisation, this is an important aspect that goes to the heart of the matter.

Our commitment to credibility, establishing the facts and procedural fairness compels us to undertake this independent review, to ensure that any decisions we take are factually based and aligned with our responsibility and mandate as an institution.

We ask for your patience and pledge to ensure a swift and transparent outcome.

Pule Molebeledi – CEO, Arena Holdings