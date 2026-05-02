The treasure hunter who doesn’t keep the loot

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Actor Danny de Bruyne has received praise and thanks for his efforts to return a designer ring he found to its owner.

Danny de Bruyne describes himself as an “actor, author, photographer and all-round busybody”.

Actor Danny de Bruyne spends his spare time searching for treasure. (Danny De Bruyne)

Best known for his role as De Wet Myburgh on Scandal!, he has another passion: combing the country for fragments of history as an amateur metal detectorist.

Three weeks ago, in a dirt bank in Joburg’s Delta Park, he uncovered a glittering ring. So he did what detectorists do: carefully unearthed it, brushed it off and slipped it into his pocket.

But then he did the unexpected. He took it to a jeweller, had it professionally cleaned, and set out to find the owner by posting on social media.

The ring metal detectorist Danny de Bruyne recently found in Delta Park. (Danny de Bruyne)

De Bruyne is not a man chasing treasure to make a fortune. But in between his jobs as an actor and an IT technician, he walks parks and open land with a metal detector, chasing historic finds — coins, trinkets, the occasional relic.

Like other ethical detectorists, he bags and tags his important finds, adds the GPS co-ordinates and adds them to a growing collection being built up by the Detectorist Association of South Africa (Dasa), a group of about 60 enthusiasts who have banded together to try to have the laws on metal detector finds changed in South Africa.

It’s methodical work demanding patience and yielding few results. But for De Bruyne, his lucky Delta Park find was followed a week later by another “bucket list” find in Emmarentia, which he filmed and posted on his social media pages.

The cleaned-up designer ring metal detectorist Danny de Bruyne recently found in Delta Park and would like to return to its owner. (Denny de Bruyne)

“Oh man, that gold ring was a one-of-a-kind find. But then, as I left Emmarentia I drove straight past that road rage shooting that happened on the Sunday afternoon. I went from full-on elation to that gutted feeling when you see a body lying in the road,” he told The Sunday Times.

This week he posted about his Delta Park ring find, putting out photographs of the glittering piece and asking the owner to come forward and claim it.

The kind offer drew a wave of praise and astonishment as many thanked him for his gesture and applauded his honesty. The flood was so huge that administrators eventually shut down the comments.

We are working hard to do the right thing, training hobbyists on the law and how to do things properly because if everyone is just digging around everywhere, valuable history is lost. Great finds are not getting pinned and recorded and are ending up in a drawer somewhere — Johann Papenhagen, Dasa founder

“I couldn’t believe it. I post my stuff on social media all the time, but I’ve never experienced a reaction like that,” he said. Many people messaged him privately, while some sent pictures of their missing rings — many of them very similar — but the owner remains untraced.

De Bruyne, as a member of Dasa, is working with the organisation’s founder, Johann Papenhagen, and other detectorists to change the rules of the South African Heritage Resource Association (Sahra), which governs all historic finds in the country.

“The difficulty we have is with Sahra’s rule that states that everything military older than 60 years and everything else over 75 years that is found under the ground belongs to the state. No matter where you find it — even in your own yard,” Papenhagen said.

The large gold ring discovered in Emmarentia by metal detectorist Danny de Bruyne. (Danny de Bruyne)

This, he maintains, brings an illegal element into the hobby. And it’s also unworkable in the sense that the country is “super limited in regard to archaeologists”, with only two Boer War specialists in South Africa.

“So we are working hard to do the right thing, training hobbyists on the law and how to do things properly because if everyone is just digging around everywhere, valuable history is lost. Great finds are not getting pinned and recorded and are ending up in a drawer somewhere.”

De Bruyne — part hobbyist, part lobbyist, part accidental hero — has now been called on to help others and has spent two days searching for a woman’s wedding ring lost in the veld about two weeks ago.

And he has another new challenge: he’s been told about a family homestead on a large farm in Kyalami where, decades ago, an entire jewellery collection was buried and has never been found.