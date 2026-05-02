TikTok outrage puts ‘Bobby’ abuse case on court roll

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Bobby, the emaciated dog spotted in the background of a social media influencer's dance post last year, is rescued by an NSPCA inspector.

Next time you post a TikTok video, be mindful of what’s in the background.

An animal cruelty case sparked by a viral video is set to go to trial next month, after a neighbour Elliot Tshigo, the former owner of a confiscated rescue dog named Bobby, appeared in court this week.

Tshigo, his face partially concealed behind a surgical mask, attended a pre-trial conference where the matter was set down for June 18. He has indicated he will plead not guilty.

The case dates back to June 2025, when social media influencer Tshiamo Sasha Kgasago posted a video of herself dancing. As she dances for the camera — sticking out her tongue and smacking her backside — the background reveals an emaciated dog in Tshigo’s (her neighbour’s) yard, its ribcage clearly visible.

Kgasago, who brands herself as a dancer, actor and influencer under the handle @sashalee.tshiamo, has more than 260,000 followers on TikTok. She expressed shock when those followers turned on her, urging her to feed the animal.

In an Instagram story, she claimed the dog did not belong to her, saying: “I don’t know if I must laugh or cry, guys. That’s not my dog.”

Tshiamo Sasha Kgasago on Instagram. (Instagram)

Users then banded together, named the dog Bobby, and called for its immediate rescue, as well as for Kgasago’s social media accounts to be suspended.

This followed further posts in which Kgasago appeared to mock the dog’s condition, saying it was not her responsibility to feed it and laughing at calls for “Justice for Bobby”.

Authorities responded quickly in the wake of a flood of animal cruelty reports.

“Within hours, hundreds of viewers had contacted the National Council of SPCAs, demanding that someone find that dog,” said NSPCA spokesperson Jacques Peacock.

The organisation’s special projects unit tracked down the dog, which was riddled with ticks and fleas, suffering from flystrike and severely malnourished.

Rescue dog Bobby was confiscated by NSPCA inspectors after social media users reported her emaciated state after spotting the starving and suffering animal in the background of a popular influencer's post. Picture: NSPCA (NSPCA)

Peacock said an NSPCA inspector attended this week’s court proceedings after discovering the case had previously fallen off the roll. The inspector will continue monitoring the matter and is expected to testify at trial on June 18.

After her rescue, Bobby was placed in the care of the Nigel SPCA before being transferred to the Boksburg SPCA. She steadily regained weight, healed, received a grooming session, and was subsequently rehomed.

Kgasago declined to speak to the Sunday Times when contacted for comment.