‘Trumped up charges hovered over my head for six years’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nelly Letsholonyane took six years to clear her name after she was suspended and charged with 11 charges including gross financial misconduct and gross insubordination. Supplied

A former human settlements deputy director-general (DDG) has lodged a claim against the department for unfair labour practice in a bid to recoup the money spent defending herself against “malicious” charges.

Nelly Letsholonyane says that for six years she was forced to live as a defamed character with a cloud of suspicion hanging over her head. She was suspended and then cleared on two separate occasions.

Among the charges she faced in her May 2019 suspension were:

gross financial misconduct;

misrepresentation;

gross insubordination; and

bringing the name of the department into disrepute.

In February she was cleared of all charges by the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council and now wants her costs reimbursed.

She told the Sunday Times she “spent a lot of money” on lawyers, legal advice and other costs in fighting the matter for six years.

I suffered so much from May 2019 to February 2026 with 11 trumped-up charges hanging over my head … gross misconduct in the public service is immediately attributed to corruption — Nelly Letsholonyane

“I suffered so much from May 2019 to February 2026 with 11 trumped-up charges hanging over my head … gross misconduct in the public service is immediately attributed to corruption.”

Letsholonyane said that during her suspension she was completely cut off from the department and received her salary while sitting at home.

She told the Sunday Times that at one stage her salary was stopped, but it was reinstated after she raised the issue with the then minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

“Sisulu put so much pressure … I think I am the first DDG to get her salary reinstated.”

Although she returned to work in the department in June 2021, she could not work in her old position as her disciplinary action was still pending.

Letsholonyane got her job back when Mmamoloko Kubayi was appointed as minister.

In 2023 she finished her MBA and a specialised course in psychology to become a qualified wellness counsellor, which is something she plans to pursue going forward.

Despite her case going to the council in November 2020, it was not completed within the prescribed 90 days due to various issues, Letsholonyane said.

The department accepted the decision that cleared her on all 11 charges.

“Many DDGs are now calling me for advice when faced with attacks from the ministers and DGs who don’t like them,” she said.

In 2023, in a separate matter, Kubayi, who had reinstated Letsholonyane to her role, terminated her contract after blaming her for being stuck in a lift for an hour.

The Labour Court ruled a few months later that Kubayi’s conduct was unlawful and ordered that Letsholonyane be reinstated.