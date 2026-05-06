IN PICS | Thousands of anti-immigrant protesters take over Durban CBD

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Civil society organisations take part in a march in Durban demanding government action on issues involving foreign nationals. The protest reflects ongoing calls for clearer immigration management policies. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

They came on horseback, on motor bikes and on foot in their thousands, brandishing shields, knobkerries and assegais in their bid to police the Durban CBD and root out illegal foreigners.

Thousands of Zulus adorned in traditional gear joined members of March and March, Operation Dudula and the Amabhinca Nation amid a heavy police presence.

Thousands of members of the Zulu regiment adorned in traditional gear joined members of March and March, Operation Dudula and the Amabhinca Nation under a heavy police presence. (Sandile Ndlovu)

Amabhinca Nation leader Ngizwe Mchunu, who arrived on horseback, joined March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma at the front of the march.

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma leads a march demanding government action on issues involving foreign nationals. The protest reflects ongoing calls for clearer immigration management policies. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (Sandile Ndlovu)

Tensions were high as the protesters marched down the city’s main street, Dr Pixley keSeme, and many shops closed their doors.

Civil society organisations take part in a march in Durban, South Africa, under a heavy police presence. The protest reflects ongoing calls for clearer immigration management policies. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (Sandile Ndlovu)

Organisers who spotted protesters wearing political t-shirts were asked to remove them or leave the march, saying the march was for “all South Africans” and not limited to political parties.

Food delivery drivers joined the march in Durban, demanding government action on issues involving foreign nationals. The protest reflects ongoing calls for clearer immigration management policies. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (Sandile Ndlovu)

Dozens of food delivery motor bike drivers also joined the procession.

In the Point precinct, which is a hub for many foreign nationals, the protesters formed a human chain around a building, which they claimed was used for drug-related activity, allegedly by foreigners.

Protesters formed a human chain around a building which they claimed was used by foreigners for illegal drug related activity. (Sandile Ndlovu)

Protesters claimed they had evidence some policemen received bribes from the foreigners and wanted to highlight the “illegal activity while everyone watched”.

Police were seen raiding the building.

Ngizwe Mchunu points out a building to a policeman where they claim is an illegal drug den (Sandile Ndlovu)

The March and March Movement has been leading nationwide protests against undocumented foreign nationals, demanding the mass deportation of illegal immigrants.

Two weeks ago, KZN commissioner Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi condemned vigilante protests and attacks on foreigners, warning that citizens should not take the law into their own hands.

Thousands joined in the march in Durban on Wednesday demanding government action on issues involving foreign nationals. (Sandile Ndlovu)

He urged the public to report suspected undocumented foreigners to the police rather than threaten, assault or ask them to produce their documents for verification.

On May 1, EFF leader Julius Malema slated recent anti-illegal migrant protests across the country, telling demonstrators, “you are fighting over useless things”.

Thousands joined an anti-immigration march demanding government action on issues involving foreign nationals. The protest reflects ongoing calls for clearer immigration management policies. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (Sandile Ndlovu)

Addressing EFF members at the party’s Workers’ Day rally in Rustenburg on Friday, Malema questioned the impact the marches actually have on the unemployment crisis.

“Let’s ask a question: after you march and say you don’t want Zimbabweans, Nigerians and Ghanaians, you close their shops. Why are you then not telling us that you expelled 10 Zimbabweans and were able to give jobs to 10 South Africans,” Malema asked.

He argued that the removal of foreigners did not address the lack of “proper” employment, characterising jobs often performed by migrants as exploitative.

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