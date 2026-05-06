Suicide among young men a ‘national crisis’, minister tells parliament

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The minister says suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people aged 15–29, with a national rate of roughly 23.5 per 100,000 people. Picture: ISTOCK

Suicide among young men in South Africa is emerging as a major public health concern, with government acknowledging an escalating crisis that requires urgent, co-ordinated intervention.

This was revealed in a parliamentary question posed by African Transformation Movement leader Vuyo Zungula.

Zungula asked minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, whether instances of young men choosing to take their own lives had increased over the past five years.

In her response, the minister said her department was “deeply concerned” about rising suicide rates among young people.

“Suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people aged 15–29, with a national rate of roughly 23.5 per 100,000 people.

“While recognising that men account for nearly 80% of all recorded suicides in the country, this makes it a critical issue for young men.”

Zungula also requested the most recent statistics, broken down by age group and province, and asked whether the minister would declare suicide among young men a national crisis requiring urgent prioritisation.

She said the detailed, disaggregated data was still being finalised by agencies such as Statistics South Africa.

“Specific national statistics disaggregated by province for the past five years are not immediately available… recent provincial and age-disaggregated data is still being finalised.”

The scale of the problem has already elevated suicide prevention to a priority area.

“The department has noted the escalating suicide rates among young people in South Africa, deepening what is perceived as a national crisis and a priority area of intervention. Suicide is preventable, requiring urgent, co-ordinated and society-wide intervention,” the minister said.

Government’s response will centre on tackling underlying drivers such as unemployment, trauma and gender-based violence, while also strengthening mental health support systems.

Key focus areas include:

Expanding psychosocial services;

Strengthening school-based prevention programmes;

Improving access to community mental health support; and

Raising awareness about mental health challenges

These interventions are aligned with the National Youth Policy 2030 which prioritises physical and mental health promotion.

The minister highlighted that young men are particularly vulnerable in part because they are less likely to seek help.

“Recognising that young men are less likely to seek help, the department is encouraging targeted outreach programmes that challenge harmful gender norms and promote help-seeking behaviour,” the minister said.

Government is also pushing for families, schools, faith-based organisations and youth groups to get involved and help reduce the threat.

“The department is calling for a multisectoral approach to create safe environments through programmatic interventions,” the minister said.

The department said it will strengthen partnerships with organisations such as the South African Depression and Anxiety Group to expand access to support services including the Suicide Crisis Line.

It is also advocating for increased investment in trained counsellors, social workers and youth workers, particularly in schools and underserved communities.

“The department is intensifying its focus on marginalised groups including young people with disabilities and LGBTQI+, who face higher risks due to stigma and limited access to support,” the minister said.

TimesLIVE