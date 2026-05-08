Police ministry ordered to pay R2.9m to retiree injured at vehicle pound

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The judge ruled that the lack of tax records did not prove income did not exist, noting that Leslie Maker provided photographs of his work and contact details for his clients. Stock image

The Pietermaritzburg high court has ordered the minister of police to pay nearly R2.9m to a 73-year-old retired civil engineer who was severely injured after falling down an unsafe stairway at a police vehicle pound.

The state conceded it was liable to compensate Leslie Maker for the damages he may prove.

Maker’s claim consisted of past medical expenses of R58,500, future medical expenses of R199,000, loss of income of R2.2m and general damages of R800,000. This meant he sued the state for R3.3m.

Maker testified the incident occurred about nine and a half years ago, on November 30 2016, when he would have been about 63.

He was visiting the pound in Mkondeni, Pietermaritzburg, when he was instructed to use an outside, uncovered stairway.

While climbing the stairs, which were notably missing handrails, Maker became unsteady and fell. The fall resulted in a severely comminuted fracture and dislocation of his left wrist, along with head injuries.

Despite surgery on the wrist, which had broken into three or more parts, the wrist failed to heal properly, leaving Maker with permanent pain, stiffness and physical limitations.

Maker, who has a degree which he obtained in 1976 as a civil engineer, retired in February 2016. He was involved in the Natal Vintage Tractor and Machinery Club, which restores old farming equipment, and had been a member since 1996.

As a hobby he repaired old farming equipment, and after he retired he realised that his pension was not sufficient, as it was about a third of what he previously earned.

“His hobby was a potential for income, and there was a need for such restored machinery,” judge Pieter Bezuidenhout said in summarising Maker’s evidence in his judgment handed down on Wednesday.

“He restored such equipment; his retail price was fair, and this supplemented his pension and entitled him to live a reasonable life.”

Maker said he did all the work himself. Some of the equipment was restored for museums. Items such as ploughs sold very quickly.

“He did not keep a full record of what he sold, as there would be a knock on the door, a phone call and somebody then bought, for cash, various implements.”

Maker did have certain items for which he had documentation and cellphone numbers of the people who purchased certain equipment.

These were for June 2016, August 2016, October 2016 and July 2022 and were handed in as proof of the sales. There was no sale from August 2016 to June 2018.

Maker said due to the fracture of his wrist, he could not do any work, hoping for 18 months that it would heal.

He was later able to continue with his hobby to create an income. The average profit per month was R23,000 before the accident, and afterwards the profit was R6,000. This was because he had to use the services of an assistant.

The minister challenged Maker’s claim for loss of earnings, arguing that because he had not declared the income to the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and lacked formal business books, the income should be viewed as a hobby rather than a loss of livelihood.

The judge disagreed, describing Maker and his industrial psychologist David de Vlamingh as honest witnesses. The judge ruled that the lack of tax records did not prove the income did not exist, noting that Maker provided photographs of his work and contact details for his clients.

“The evidence of [Maker] was challenged mainly on the basis that he did not declare his income to Sars.

“It was never challenged that he did not sell the equipment or that he did not obtain that profit for it which he had stated, and, accordingly, the evidence in that regard, in my view, remained unchallenged,” the judge said.

He determined that the total loss of income to be paid by the minister would be R2.1m. However, the court reduced the claimed R800,000 in general damages to R500,000. In addition to the past and future medical expenses, the judge determined that the total amount to be paid would be close to R2.9m.

The court also ordered the minister to pay the costs of Maker’s legal team and the fees for several expert witnesses.