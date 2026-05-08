SA Air Force crisis laid bare

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Defence and military veterans minister Angie Motshekga addresses troops at the Lohatla military base in the Northern Cape in November last year. File photo

Defence and military veterans minister Angie Motshekga says nearly R5bn is needed to restore more than 20 Gripen fighter jets that are currently not combat-ready due to disrepair.

Motshekga raised the matter in parliament in response to written questions from MK Party MP Mzwanele Manyi, conceding that only two of the SA Air Force’s 26 Gripens have combat capacity. Manyi serves as his party’s peace and security cluster whip.

The Gripens were procured at huge cost in the late 1990s and early 2000s as part of South Africa’s controversial multibillion-rand arms deal.

In her reply, Motshekga said R4.96bn would be required to restore and sustain the fleet’s “full air combat capability”.

Manyi had asked the defence minister to clarify how many of the Gripens were fully operational and combat-ready — and how many were not operational due to maintenance or budget constraints.

While saying she preferred such matters to be discussed “only in a closed session” due to national security concerns, Motshekga acknowledged the scale of funding required to repair the jets.

External peacekeeping or foreign deployment had not affected combat capabilities — availability, readiness level and resource allocation — as external missions were funded through earmarked allocations, which did not affect the medium-term expenditure framework for defence.

This is a direct result of years of ANC-led underfunding of the SANDF. External deployments have further strained limited resources, despite claims to the contrary. — MK Party MP Mzwanele Manyi

Manyi said it was alarming that only two of the Gripens were operational, adding this was “hollowing out” the air force.

“This is a direct result of years of ANC-led underfunding of the SANDF. External deployments have further strained limited resources, despite claims to the contrary.

“The MK Party calls for the immediate release of the full R4.96bn to restore operational Gripens, full transparency on readiness levels in a closed parliamentary session, and a clear commitment to raise defence spending to at least 2% of GDP.”

He said South Africa could not afford a hollowed-out air force, adding that national security should not be treated as an afterthought.

South Africa’s air combat limitations were exposed in January 2025 during clashes in the Democratic Republic of the Congo with M23 rebel forces when South African troops — deployed as part of an AU-mandated peacekeeping mission — reportedly lacked adequate air support.

The Gripen fleet has been largely grounded since 2021 after the expiry of maintenance and support contracts.