Former JSE trader Greg Blank dies

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Former top JSE stockbroker Greg Blank, who became one of the most high-profile white collar criminals in the early years of democracy, has died.

At one time he was one of the best-known figures on the Joburg financial scene, and famously equipped Krugersdorp prison with a new gym where he was jailed after his conviction on 48 counts of fraud. He spent 22 months in jail, after being sentenced in 1992 to eight years in prison.

His life story was told in a book, Prisoner of Power, by former editor Rex Gibson.

Blank was once regarded as a brilliant young trader on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, rising rapidly through the ranks of the country’s financial sector in the eighties, earning a reputation for ambition, charisma and sharp market instincts.

His career collapsed dramatically after he was convicted on multiple counts of fraud linked to irregular trading practices connected to institutional share dealings. Sentenced to prison in the nineties, Blank became one of the most high-profile white collar criminals in the early years of democracy as his fall from celebrated stockbroker to convicted fraudster was widely covered by the media, affecting both his public standing and private life.

The later chapters of his life were defined more by introspection than scandal.

Following his release from prison he increasingly spoke about accountability and hardship and personal growth, reflecting candidly on his mistakes. He described prison as the place where he confronted the consequences of his actions.

In a 2023 SA Jewish Report webinar, Blank stated that people need to take accountability and then press on when facing adversity.

“In life you can’t trade backwards, you have to go forwards,” he said, speaking at the webinar titled “Bouncing Back from Scandal”. The webinar, which also featured formerly disgraced entrepreneur Rael Levitt, revealed the power of learning from mistakes and forging a better future.

Blank became known for a philosophy rooted in perspective and perseverence.

Though his name remained tied to one of South Africa’s best known financial scandals, Blank spent much of his later life encouraging other to learn from adversity rather than be destroyed by it.