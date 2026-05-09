Government played us on BRT, say taxi operators

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Herman Sebego, chair of the Taxi Negotiating Forum in Rustenburg, says they were 'played' by the government. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi

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Taxi operators in Rustenburg feel “played” by the government after they gave up their businesses to join the Yarona Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system but were later dumped due to budgetary constraints and a change of plans.

This is according to Herman Sebego, chair of the Taxi Negotiating Forum in Rustenburg, as the BRT faces an uncertain future as there are no longer funds available for the expansion of the service.

The service, in its fourth year, has been partially operating phase one for the past two years, with 45 buses and 60 minibus taxis.

Almost 600 minibus taxis had to make way for the service, which only has three routes.

Sebego said they found out through the media that the government would no longer fund the integrated public transport network initiatives, which Yarona is a key element of.

“We wanted this project to succeed, but in December when they announced budget cuts, we were caught by surprise.”

He said they felt “played” as they were not consulted when the government decided to cut budgets last year without reaching out to the taxi industry.

Rustenburg, unlike other cities and towns, did not experience any violence from the taxi industry opposing the BRT.

But now the industry is faced with uncertainty as more than 300 taxis have been removed to make way for the BRT buses and minibus taxis, with many more scheduled to be replaced in the next few years.

Many taxi operators had desisted from buying new taxis in preparation for the full rollout of the service, and many had not been renewing their operating licences.

Sebego said it had taken 10 years to convince the taxi industry to come on board, so it was disappointing to be dumped without any consultation.

“What would happen when the government recovers and returns to us in 10 years to revive this? Would we trust them?”

He said some of the taxi operators had been sceptical, and now their fears had become a reality.

Though the Yarona BRT service has been popular among commuters, some of the stations built for the service have been destroyed by vandals before they were even operational.

In one station near the Rustenburg Mall, all the windows have been smashed, and the structure has been vandalised to the extent that it no longer resembles a station.

The Yarona service currently uses temporary stations.

Commuter Ntebo Krone said Yarona was the best thing to happen to public transport in the area, as it was always on schedule and affordable.

“I have been using Yarona for one year and six months, and I love it because it’s very convenient for me,” she said.

Another commuter, Mmapele Malebye, said Yarona saved her money and was safe and reliable.

She was not aware that the service’s future was at risk due to budget cuts.

“No matter what happens, can they not take away Yarona, please,” Nakebye said.

The Rustenburg local municipality said Yarona was “heavily reliant” on the public transport grant they had been receiving.

Godfrey Mahlangu, Rustenburg Rapid Transport director, said they were currently reviewing and reprioritising the strategy of the integrated public transport network project.

He said the budget cuts would delay the rollout of their formalised public transport and limit coverage.

“The immediate focus is on protecting and maintaining that which directly supports existing operations and commuter services,” Mahlangu said.