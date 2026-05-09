Sterkfontein’s cave man downs tools after 26 years underground

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Abel Molepolle, a fossil technician at the Wits Sterkfontein Caves who spent eight years excavating Little Foot from the cave and a further eight years preparing the fossil, has retired after making a crucial contribution to the field of international Palaeoscience. Picture: Masi Losi

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For 26 years, Abel Molepolle’s office was a subterranean world of silence, dust and secrets deep beneath the Sterkfontein Caves — his birthplace.

Long before Sterkfontein became a globally recognised fossil treasure trove and part of the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site, Molepolle was born in a large tent on the site on December 3 1967, just a year after excavations began.

His father, David, was a fossil technician and, following in his legacy, Molepolle joined the Wits team at Sterkfontein in 1999.

A large part of his career was consumed by years of work on the recovery of Little Foot — the nickname given to the nearly complete Australopithecus fossil skeleton retrieved in 1994 to 1998 from the Sterkfontein cave system.

He has recently retired after making a crucial contribution to the field of international palaeoscience. He now spends his days at home in Munsieville, Krugersdorp, with his wife Linda.

“It’s the job I watched my father doing until he passed away, and it is the work I always wanted to do. It’s something that takes time and you must be very, very careful,” the soft-spoken man told the Sunday Times this week.

A fossil technician is both a heavy-duty miner and a delicate surgeon. The work involves the removal of large blocks of breccia, which he describes as “rock but not really rock” — a natural concrete made of ancient soil, gravel and calcium carbonate that has hardened over millions of years.

“And then I would search inside that breccia for fossils using an air scribe machine,” he explained.

This is a handheld tool powered by compressed air to act like a miniature, precision jackhammer, performing tiny millimetre-sized movements.

“It’s something that takes time and you must be very, very careful.”

I cleaned every piece, then I made a mould of it and then a cast so that we have a copy of every fragment in case it ever gets lost.

Colleagues who worked with him over the years paid tribute to Molepolle’s work, noting his 15 years spent on the recovery of Little Foot.

Prof Ron Clarke began working on the find with fossil technicians Stephen Motsumi and Nkwane Molefe, and Molepolle joined the team a year later.

For eight years he worked underground alongside Clarke and his fellow technicians, carefully excavating the Little Foot skeleton in situ from the depths of the cave.

Once the blocks reached the surface, he spent a further seven years at the workbench using the air scribe to clean away the breccia grain by grain until the most complete skeleton of Australopithecus, an ancient relative of humans, finally emerged.

“I cleaned every piece, then I made a mould of it and then a cast so that we have a copy of every fragment in case it ever gets lost,” Molepolle said. All his work was done with the researchers and professors, with every fossil find registered and stored in a vault at Wits University.

The casts created by Molepolle and colleague Andrew Phaswana would eventually travel far beyond Sterkfontein. Replicas of Little Foot now appear in museums and research institutions around the world, such as the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

At Sterkfontein itself, a full cast of the skeleton stands on display as the centrepiece of South Africa’s extraordinary fossil heritage.

Molepolle became one of the institutional memory keepers of Sterkfontein and nearby Swartkrans, mentoring younger technicians and guiding students and visitors through the painstaking art of fossil extraction.

Clarke and Prof Kathleen Kuman paid tribute to him this week on behalf of the research team.

“We will miss his excellent skills and powers of observation, the care he takes with his work, and his helpful and good-humoured personality.

“Those of us who have had the privilege of working with Abel are grateful to him and wish him well in his retirement,” they said in a collective statement. They credit Molepolle with making “an essential and significant contribution” to the international standing of South African palaeoanthropological research.

Clarke had entrusted Molepolle with much of the delicate Little Foot work because of his extraordinary patience and ability to learn quickly as technology changed dramatically over the decades.

Asked if his now adult children had ever been interested in his work and wanted to continue his legacy, Molepolle said: “No. You know kids these days. They don’t like digging. They just want to sit in offices.”