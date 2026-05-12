Joburg residents divided as city demolishes illegal structures in CBD

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Residents of the Johannesburg inner city are divided on clean-up operations being conducted by the city, which include demolishing illegally built structures.

Some see it as compromising people’s livelihoods, while others see it as a much-needed step towards reclaiming the inner city and restoring law and order.

This week, in an operation led by mayor Dada Morero, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) vigorously enforced bylaws in the CBD, removing illegal traders and demolishing illegally constructed structures like shacks.

Resident Habib Picasso praised the city for ensuring enforcement of the bylaws.

He said the city was clean before illegal traders started flooding the area. “Before we didn’t experience any of this. It used to be clean and the crime rate was lower.

“The government is doing their job. They are cleaning up the city and once they’ve spoken we cannot do anything about it,” he said.

However, another resident, Khanyisa Dibane, was unhappy about the operation.

Dibane, who owns apartments in the Joscho building in Small Street, said she was worried as many of her tenants were street traders.

“My tenants are shop owners on Small Street and now that they’ve demolished their infrastructure means they won’t be operating for a while which leaves me with questions as to how are they going to pay my rent,” she said.

She also said the street traders sold affordable clothes and if people were short of money, they could always negotiate, unlike at big retail stores.

The mayor and officials swooped on Small Street on Monday to lead a clean-up.

Morero confirmed that 23 structures had been demolished.

“The structures that we have demolished have no approval. They’ve built on the pavement.”

He said he had warned the traders two months ago to vacate and relocate their businesses to a more suitable location, but some failed to comply.

“Most businesses are happy that we are acting. We are bringing order, and the movement of people is now free,” Morero said.

He said the operation would continue throughout the year.

“The trick is to ensure that we prepare properly so that when we pounce, we will be able to sustain the campaign,” he said.

TimesLIVE