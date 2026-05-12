WATCH | Demolished Joburg illegal structures ‘a haven for criminals in the CBD’

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The JMPD has demolished illegal structures on Small Street in the Johannesburg CBD.

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The City of Johannesburg on Monday demolished illegal structures in the inner city, which they claim pose a safety risk and have become a haven for criminals in the CBD.

The demolitions occurred along Small, Pritchard and Rahima Moosa streets.

Speaking to Sowetan, Johannesburg Metro Police Department chief Patrick Jaca said this was a high-density operation targeting by-law enforcement.

“Small Street has been making the news in terms of muggings, robberies and business robberies. We are dealing with illegal structures that are built by informal traders, a serious problem across the city. We have people building structures all over. These structures are causing overcrowding ... this also becomes a haven for criminals.”

Jaca said the initiative will continue into June.

“We are pushing this to June because we are looking at a number of areas, at illegal trading, structures and crime.”

He said notices were issued to the informal traders as far back as 2025, and again two months ago.

However, some traders in the area claimed no notice was given before the demolitions, but they were allowed to take their stock before they began.

One trader said: “We have been operating for years and never have we been told our structures are illegal.

“What has happened over the years is that our stalls are raided every week, stock taken and never returned. They even use private security companies. Now they claim it’s because there is crime here, but crime is everywhere, and we are also victims of it. This has been our honest way of making a living, without it, we don’t know how life will be.”

A resident said crime was a problem across the business district. “Muggings and robberies happen here. You can’t walk around with your phone.

“The city needs to address the problem as it exists on almost each and every corner and understand the problem is not the structures but crime.”

An activist in the inner city who asked not to be named claimed this was more than enforcing by-laws, it was politicking.

JMPD police chief, Patrick Jaca, says the demolition operation will continue over the next few weeks. Jaca claims the owners of the structures were given notice by the city.

Video: @MimieShana pic.twitter.com/B6zatApIiM — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) May 11, 2026

“This is all happening because of a shootout in one of the food outlets two weeks ago. Instead of talking about the incident, they are talking about these structures and how they are not employing South African nationals.”

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero said the demolition of the illegal structures was long overdue. “The law must be upheld, and anyone who defies it will face the full extent of the law. The honeymoon phase is over.”

Sowetan