Cops’ ‘corridor talk’ connects cocaine in truck to Khan, Madlanga commission told

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A police officer was allegedly told drugs weighing about 715kg in a truck container discovered by cops in a 2021 bust in Johannesburg belonged to police counter-intelligence boss Maj-Gen Feroz Khan, the Madlanga commission heard on Wednesday.

Police officer Steve Phakula testified at the commission of inquiry investigating allegations of criminal infiltration in law enforcement. He was among the first officers to attend the drug bust in Aeroton, Johannesburg, in 2021.

Phakula said police “corridor talk” was that the drugs belonged to Khan. He had no evidence or statement from the police officer who had made the allegation to support the claim.

On July 9 2021 the Hawks found 715kg of cocaine in a truck that had travelled from Durban. Some of the drugs went missing before they reached a forensics unit.

Phakula told the commission that when he arrived at the scene some of the drugs had been packed on a bakkie’s loading bay after they had fallen out of a truck container.

The investigator said he was called to the scene by Ekurhuleni-based crime information management and analysis centre commander Marumo Magane.

The scene was contaminated due to the removal of some of the drugs from the truck to the bakkie and several people arriving and taking over the investigation, he said.

Phakula said that moments after Khan arrived, he and other police officers who had arrived first at the scene were arrested and charged with possession of drugs, drug trafficking and fraud.

Khan and Hawks officers under Maj-Gen Ebrahim Khan took over the scene after Phakula’s arrest.

After Phakula was released on bail, he said, Khan requested to meet him on September 16 2021.

“General Khan asked me who the drugs belong to and I told him people say they belong to him and he laughed,” Phakula said.

“After our arrest people were saying the drugs belong to him, Gen Khan. I was serious when I said that and he laughed it off.”

Khan has not appeared before the commission to answer to the allegations. He was cleared in an internal probe, chaired by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, on the handling of the scene.

The National Prosecuting Authority withdrew charges against Phakula, who won a labour court case and was reinstated at work.

Phakula told the commission he and other police officers were arrested because senior cops wanted to take over the scene.

“People wanted to take over the crime scene. The only way for them to take over the crime scene was to get us arrested or intimidate us that way. There are a lot of things that are questionable. If they wanted to investigate this case, I believe they could have done it better,” he said.

He said the truck driver was released from custody after the police officers were arrested.