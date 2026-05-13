Friend’s heartbreaking voice note was never heard after Cape Town’s fatal storm tragedy

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Phathiswa Mkunjulwa was one of the first people who died in the Cape Town strong weather conditions.

On Monday morning, Athini Sishuba called her friend, Phathiswa Mkunjulwa, urging her to be careful on the roads amid severe weather conditions battering the Western Cape.

When the call went unanswered, Sishuba thought little of it and instead left a voice note reminding her friend to stay safe.

It was the second day after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Level 8 warning for the Cape Winelands District, Drakenstein and the City of Cape Town as heavy rainfall and strong winds lashed the province.

Little did Sishuba know that Mkunjulwa, 40, would never have the chance to hear that message.

Mkunjulwa died when the Bolt car in which she was travelling was struck by a falling tree in Wynberg. The incident happened just minutes after she had left home for work, leaving behind her four children.

“We were worried at work when she did not show up on time. We thought she was running late because of the weather conditions. Nothing could have prepared me for the call I received from a family member,” said Sishuba.

“For a moment, everything stood still, and I became numb when I heard that she had passed away.”

Sishuba described Mkunjulwa as more than a close friend.

“She was my best friend for many years and later became my colleague. It pains me that the last time we spoke over the weekend, she was her usual jolly self,” she said.

“I have not been able to sleep. My heart aches for her children because they were the people she lived for. They used to stay in Capricorn, but because of gang violence in the area, she moved to Wynberg to protect her children.”

She added that Mkunjulwa’s sister was too devastated to speak to the media.

DKVG Attorneys also shared a heartfelt tribute on Facebook following Mkunjulwa’s death.

Patty was more than just the welcoming face at DKVG Attorneys; she was a warm presence, a kind soul, and a cherished part of our family. Her beautiful spirit, gentle nature and caring heart touched everyone who walked through our doors. — DKVG Attorneys tribute on Facebook

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved colleague and friend, Phathiswa Mkunjulwa, affectionately known to all of us as ‘Patty’,” the firm said.

“Patty was more than just the welcoming face at DKVG Attorneys; she was a warm presence, a kind soul and a cherished part of our family. Her beautiful spirit, gentle nature and caring heart touched everyone who walked through our doors.”

As weather conditions began easing on Tuesday, the Western Cape government announced that the N1 near Worcester would remain closed until further notice. Several mountain passes along the escarpment were also affected, severely disrupting access to and from Cape Town.

Nomafrench Mbombo, the DA’s Western Cape spokesperson on mobility, said the N1 between Touws River and Worcester had suffered extensive flooding and storm-related damage.

“While provincial mop-up and repair operations continue, the Western Cape Mobility Department has confirmed multiple other road closures and disruptions, with traffic control measures in place in several areas,” she said.

“Motorists are urged to remain alert as wet roads, reduced visibility, debris and active repair crews continue to create hazardous travelling conditions.”

Authorities warned that with ongoing rainfall, conditions could change rapidly. Alternative routes have been identified for essential travel, while residents have been encouraged to monitor updates on road closures and traffic control measures.