State pushes back at Nandipha Magudumana’s Concourt appeal

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The South African Police Service has pushed back at celebrity medical doctor Nandipha Magudumana’s attempts to regain freedom after she appealed against the lawfulness of her arrest and deportation at the Constitutional Court.

In May, Magudumana failed in her bid to have her deportation from Tanzania in 2023 declared unconstitutional and set aside by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

She was arrested in Tanzania along with convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester, who escaped from Mangaung prison and lived freely in South Africa for months.

The state accuses Magudumana of helping Bester to pull off his brazen escape from prison. The state had believed Bester died in a fire in his cell but DNA results proved otherwise.

Magudumana filed papers at the apex court to contest the SCA’s decision and contended her deportation by the state was disguised as extradition.

The legal showdown at the top court takes place as the state is in the spotlight over its handling of extradition applications.

Unlike extradition, deportation is not a matter of agreement between two countries. It is a unilateral act performed by one country. Its purpose is not to return a fugitive to the country seeking their prosecution. — Lawyer Machini Motloung in court papers

Lawyer Machini Motloung in court papers argued that Magudumana was arrested by the SAPS in a foreign country and “forced” to return to South Africa without any extradition processes being followed.

“Unlike extradition, deportation is not a matter of agreement between two countries. It is a unilateral act performed by one country. Its purpose is not to return a fugitive to the country seeking their prosecution,” Motloung argued.

He was adamant that in arresting Magudumana South African officials had breached international and domestic laws.

“It was not only home affairs that acted unlawfully — the SAPS did too. There was no lawful or rational basis for the SAPS to be in Tanzania, unless it sought to cause the arrest and return of the applicant [Magudumana],” Motloung argued.

“The majority judgment simply ignored the role played by the delegation in Tanzania. It did not consider what powers SAPS had to travel to Tanzania and whether it was rational and lawful to do so to ‘identify’ the applicant.”

Motloung wants the top court to reverse the SCA ruling and free Magudumana as she is about to go on trial in the Free State high court.

In seeking the court’s intervention, he contended that the case raised questions of constitutional and international law.

“A disguised extradition violates the rule of law. It seeks to undermine the legal mechanism for the return of a fugitive by reliance on deportation, reached through an agreement. This is precisely why it is prohibited.”

The SAPS last week filed its papers to the apex court, saying that the majority judgment from the SCA was correct.

SAPS Maj-Gen Richard Shibiri argued that Magudumana had failed in the previous litigation because the case of unlawful deportation was not made in her initial challenge. Instead she contended that the SAPS had “abducted” her from a foreign country.

This was an allegation she could not prove, he said.

“The reality is that the applicant’s case, from its inception, was not that she was brought back from Tanzania through some camouflaged process. Her case was that she was plainly abducted by the SAPS from Tanzania. That case was not established. Therefore, the majority was correct in dismissing the appeal,” Shibiri argued.

“Simply put, the applicant’s case of abduction and forced removal from Tanzania by the SAPS with no involvement of Tanzanian authorities, logically and invariably precludes any possibility of a deportation or extradition processes.”

He dismissed Magudumana’s reliance on the SCA minority judgment in her application to the Constitutional Court and described the judgment as flawed.

“There are fundamental flaws in the reasoning and findings of the minority,” he said. “The applicant has no prospects of success. The majority judgment is unassailable.”

Shibiri asked the court to dismiss Magudumana’s appeal. The court has not yet granted her leave to appeal.