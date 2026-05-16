Cat Matlala’s lawyers in talks about plea deal

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Documents seen by the Sunday Times suggest the authorities are playing a calculated game of jurisdictional chess in respect of Vusimusi 'Cat' Matlala. File photo.

Corruption and attempted murder accused Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala is engaged in talks about a potential plea deal in return for evidence proving the involvement of senior police officials and possibly politicians in a R228m tender.

The Sunday Times can reveal that Matlala’s legal team has approached the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), offering it information in return for leniency in the corruption trial in which Matlala is an accused, together with some police top brass, including national police commissioner Fannie Masemola.

Masemola is facing four charges of contravening the Public Finance Management Act, while Matlala and others are being prosecuted for corruption, fraud and money laundering.

This week the state revealed that new information had come to light, adding that it had consulted with Matlala and therefore required a postponement.

“Consultations with Matlala have been concluded. However, new information has emerged from these consultations, compelling further investigation by the state,” Idac spokesperson Henry Mamothame said.

“A request by Matlala’s attorney to have him kept at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility [while he waits] for the second phase of consultations to unfold and be completed timeously was granted.”

Matlala might be offering Idac some of the big fish involved in that corruption case. The fight with correctional services was just the tip of the iceberg, as Idac wants him to give up certain people — Source in the criminal justice cluster

The Sunday Times understands that initial attempts by Idac to get a statement from Matlala were stymied by department of correctional services (DCS) delays in moving Matlala from Ebongweni Super Max prison in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal, to Kgosi Mampuru C-Max in Pretoria.

A source in the criminal justice cluster said Matlala was now willing to make a deal with Idac.

“This is a very serious issue that is [causing] divisions because others are of the view that there should be no deal. [However,] Matlala might be offering Idac some of the big fish involved in that corruption case. The fight with correctional services was just the tip of the iceberg, as Idac wants him to give up certain people,” said the source.

Another insider with intimate knowledge of the negotiations said Matlala’s legal team had approached Idac but added that, whatever plea agreement was reached, it was impossible Matlala would be granted immunity.

“[Granting Matlala immunity] is out of the question. How would it look with Jerry Boshoga still missing?” said the insider.

Boshoga, a businessman, was kidnapped in Centurion in 2024 and has never been found, despite his abductors demanding an initial R60m and then a R10m ransom for his return.

Documents seen by the Sunday Times suggest the authorities are playing a calculated game of jurisdictional chess in respect of Matlala.

On March 25 a warrant for detention was issued for Matlala to be held at Kgosi Mampuru until his next court appearance on April 7. However, just three days later, on March 28, Matlala was transported to Ebongweni — nearly 700km away — without the knowledge or consent of the prosecution.

Advocate Andrea Johnson, Idac’s head, did not mince her words in a memorandum sent to the national commissioner of correctional services on March 31.

“The prisoner was kept at Kgosi Mampuru prison until March 28 2026, but was moved to Ebongweni Super Max despite his warrant of detention stipulating [that he] stay at Kgosi Mampuru prison until April 7 2026,” Johnson said in the letter.

Engagements are taking place at the appropriate delegated levels to address any matters that may require refinement or amendments.” — Singabakho Nxumalo, DCS spokesperson

She noted that Matlala was moved before critical consultations with Idac investigators and his own legal representatives could be finalised. “Should DCS officials violate the order of court again, as they did this past week, then we will have to engage [you] and those officials, as this [conduct] constitutes an attempt to defeat and/or obstruct the ends of justice.”

DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the department had been working with and would continue to work with relevant entities in the criminal justice system. “This covers a wide range of subjects, including warrants and the detention of offenders.

“Engagements are taking place at the appropriate delegated levels to address any matters that may require refinement or amendments.”

While the Sunday Times could not establish which politicians Matlala might implicate, he told parliament’s portfolio committee investigating allegations of police and political corruption made by KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that he had personally handed former police minister Bheki Cele R500,000 in cash on two occasions. Matlala claimed the money was paid to prevent the police from harassing him and ensure the return of his confiscated firearms.

He claimed he was arrested a week after he blocked Cele’s phone number and stopped taking his calls.

Matlala also testified that now-suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu and fixer Brown Mogotsi, who was arrested on Friday night, used him for internal ANC campaign funding. In particular, he claimed he paid R500,000 via Mogotsi to fund flights and hotel accommodation for ministerial delegates attending the ANC’s January celebrations in Cape Town in 2024.

He also said he felt deeply betrayed and used when Mchunu and top police officials ultimately failed to protect him or block his arrest when SAPS teams raided his house and offices.

Matlala also believes the two double-crossed him when his R360m police health services tender was abruptly cancelled owing to irregularities.

Besides the fraud and corruption case, Matlala is also an accused in three attempted murder and conspiracy matters.