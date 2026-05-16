Nomzamo Mbatha honours Nigerian designers with AMVCA looks

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Nomzamo Mbatha wears a dress by Tubo during the 12th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) in Lagos, Nigeria, that she was hosting.

Nomzamo Mbatha is no stranger to flashing bulbs on a high stakes red carpet, but even for a seasoned actress and producer, she admits that the 12th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA)in Lagos hit different.

While the world was still recovering from the traditional elegance of The Met (The Metropolitan Museum of Art) gala in New York on May 4, the South African formed part of a viral masterclass.

She donned elaborate designs by House of Marvee, Emagine by Bukola, Tubom House of Dova as well as Veekee James, each look curated to reflect the theme Honouring Craft, Celebrating Culture.

Reflecting on her role as the host, Mbatha marked the experience as a significant career milestone and praised the designers for their dedication to excellence.

“What I learnt from my time at the awards and the process of fittings was understanding the mechanisms around them, everyone is just so obsessed with excellence and execution. With the AMVCA’s, their standard is each other. It was a career highlight, I’ll always remember the feelings,” Mbatha told the Sunday Times.

“I wanted to honour the Nigerian designers. Outside of the fact that I got to wear these garments was something really profound. It’s not to say no other designer from the continent does that, I’m speaking particularly because we’re talking about the AMVCA,” Mbatha said.