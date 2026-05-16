The return of the pennywhistle: Kwelatebza makes a comeback

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Brothers Tshepo, Tebogo and Mpho Lerole are the sons of kwela pioneer Elias “Shamba” Lerole and the nephews of “Big Voice” Jack Lerole.

After a hiatus of almost 16 years, Soweto-born group Kwelatebza is back in the spotlight.

The group, made up of brothers Tshepo, Tebogo and Mpho Lerole, formed in 1996 and gained a reputation for blending traditional kwela music and township rhythm with jazz influence. They are the sons of kwela pioneer Elias “Shamba” Lerole and the nephews of “Big Voice” Jack Lerole.

“In the ’90s and early 2000s we were part of a generation helping shape a new sound and identity for young South Africans during an important time in the country’s history. It was raw, exciting, and groundbreaking,” Tebogo told the Sunday Times.

“Today our role feels more cultural and generational. We are carrying history, preserving heritage and reminding younger artists and audiences where some of these sounds and influences come from.”

The brothers had put music aside and shifted their focus to philanthropy and social advocacy through their organisation Mzansi Act Now. They ran community programmes, wellness campaigns and fought the scourge of gender-based violence, femicide and androcide (GBVFA).

Kwelatebza members play their pennywhistles on stage.

“Life continued evolving for all of us individually and collectively. We focused on family, business, personal growth and community work, recreating safe spaces in the south and uplifting the youth of our communities. We were still involved in music and culture in different ways, even if we were not always visible publicly.

“Those years also gave us time to reflect on the industry, understand ourselves better and appreciate the impact Kwelatebza had on people. The group was never just about music. It was about representing our upbringing, our family structure and the spirit of ordinary South Africans who continue to rise above challenges with dignity and joy.”

The trio has tweaked the name of the group to make it one word, and their latest single Soweto, set to be released next Friday, sounds as if they never put down their pennywhistles.

“Music never left us. Even during the quieter years, the spirit of Kwelatebza was always alive within us because this sound is part of who we are, part of our upbringing, and part of our legacy.

We embraced today’s sonic textures, the energy of amapiano, house music and contemporary South African music culture, while still keeping the soul of Kwelatebza intact — Mpho Lerole

“Releasing Soweto now feels deeply important because it is more than a song — it is a tribute to our roots, our people, our history, and the spirit of resilience that shaped us. We wanted to return with purpose, not just nostalgia,” said Tshepo.

This year marks 30 years of their journey in music but also 50 years since the Soweto uprising. As they make a return, they lead with the same vision, to inspire innovation and preserve culture.

“The foundation of Kwelatebza has always been rhythm, storytelling, township culture and the emotion carried through the pennywhistle and kwela music. We never wanted to lose that identity because that sound belongs to the people who grew up with us,” said Mpho.

“At the same time, we understand that music evolves. So for us it was about blending heritage with modern production. We embraced today’s sonic textures, the energy of amapiano, house music and contemporary South African music culture, while still keeping the soul of Kwelatebza intact.

“South Africans will be able to resonate with the sound which we hope will cross borders as well.”