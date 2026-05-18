The baby, the kidnapper and the traffic cop hero

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Brett Hobbs and Andre Rautenbach were brought together by a dramatic kidnapping rescue that took place 25 years ago, a moment that forged a lifelong bond between them.

For 15 terrifying minutes in May 2000, a young mother in Cape Town’s upmarket Camps Bay feared she might never see her baby again.

A kidnapper had snatched seven-month-old Brett Hobbs and sped off in a white BMW. But what could have become another tragic statistic in South Africa’s child kidnapping crisis instead became a story of survival, faith and an extraordinary lifelong bond between a rescued child and the man who saved him.

Twenty-six years later, former traffic officer Andre Rautenbach and Brett Hobbs, now living in the US, still speak regularly.

“He is like a son to me,” Rautenbach told the Sunday Times this week as he reflected on the day that changed both their lives forever.

Their emotional reunion years after the kidnapping, and the enduring relationship that followed, forms the heart of Rautenbach’s newly released book, Fifteen Minutes That Changed Everything: Darkness Leads to Ultimate Glory.

The book revisits the dramatic case and explores how a split-second decision by an off-duty officer altered the course of an entire family’s life.

Rautenbach said the memory remains vivid, especially in a country where many kidnapped children are never reunited with their families.

I listened to the call as if God had knocked on my heart — Andre Rautenbach

According to Missing Children South Africa, 17,061 kidnapping cases involving children were reported to police in 2023-2024, a 264% increase over the past decade.

“It feels like yesterday,” Rautenbach said. “It was just after 3pm. I was at the car wash cleaning the state vehicle when I heard over the radio that a baby had been abducted in Camps Bay by suspects driving a white BMW.

“I listened to the call as if God had knocked on my heart. I decided to drive towards the city centre, hoping I might spot the car.”

At an intersection, he saw a white BMW without registration plates.

“I flashed my lights to give him right of way. As he drove past, we made eye contact. He had a baseball cap pulled low over his face and gave me a glance. Then it clicked — white BMW.”

Rautenbach immediately made a U-turn and pursued the vehicle.

“I never thought about my own safety,” he said. “I only thought about my children [then aged six and two] and what that family must have been going through.”

After a tense 15-minute chase, Rautenbach cornered the suspect and rescued baby Brett from the vehicle. The suspect escaped and, according to Rautenbach, evaded arrest on three separate occasions.

Years later, after the Hobbs family had relocated to the US, fate brought them together again.

Brett was 13 when his parents first told him the full story of his kidnapping.

“We visited Cape Town and went back to our old home in Camps Bay,” Brett told the Sunday Times. “That’s when my parents broke down crying and told my brother and me what had happened there.”

He said the family sat together, overwhelmed with emotion.

“We didn’t know what emotions to express. Everyone was crying and embracing each other. I will never forget that moment.”

Soon afterwards, his parents arranged for him to meet the man who had saved his life.

“It was incredible. We embraced and shared tears. The reunion felt surreal. Here was this angel put on Earth to save me. Most people will never experience a feeling like that. It’s the feeling of owing everything to someone because they gave everything to you. He gave me life.”

Since that first meeting, the two families have remained in close contact, speaking regularly on birthdays and at Christmas.

Brett said the kidnapping shaped the way he lives his life, even though he has no direct memory of it.

“I constantly remind myself of the second chance I was given,” he said. “I try to seize every opportunity and do everything with the intention of making the world a better place. The world gave so much back to my family and me that day. I will forever be in debt. Serve others, that’s what I carry with me.”

For Rautenbach, one of the most emotional moments came two years ago when Brett called to say he was returning to South Africa to get engaged and wanted him involved in the celebrations. “I was overwhelmed,” he said.

Though Rautenbach missed the engagement because of a family emergency, he later met Brett’s fiancée and extended family.

According to Rautenbach, it was Brett’s future mother-in-law who encouraged him to write the book, while his mother Lisa suggested the story was worthy of a film adaptation.

“My book is not only about me,” he said. “It’s about Brett’s parents, the trauma they went through and the miracle that brought us all together. There is also much more detail about what happened to the suspect afterwards.”