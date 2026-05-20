Former cop Rosemary Ndlovu and co-accused found guilty of murder plot

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Serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu and her co-accused, Nomsa Mudau, were accused of plotting to murder Mudau's ex-husband.

Former police officer Rosemary Ndlovu and her co-accused, Nomsa Mudau, have been convicted by the Kempton Park magistrate’s court of incitement to commit murder.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said the conviction stemmed from a 2018 plot to murder Mudau’s husband, Justice Mudau.

According to an investigation by Capt Keshi Mabunda, who nabbed the accused, Ndlovu told the hitmen that Mudau would engage with them directly about the murder.

The evidence presented in court showed several phone calls and meetings that took place in Tembisa with the hitmen.

Mudau told the hitmen during the encounters that she wanted her husband killed because he was abusive and had extramarital affairs. She also told them that after obtaining funeral policy benefits following her husband’s death, she would pay them.

The murder plot was exposed when the hitmen alerted the intended victim, who then opened a criminal case with the police.

Senior state advocate Riana Williams argued that the testimony of the state witness was credible, consistent and collaborated by evidence proving that both accused had incited the planned murder.

The state maintained that Ndlovu initiated the plot by connecting the hitmen with her co-accused, while Mudau directly communicated with the men requesting them to kill her husband.

The court found the state had successfully proven the charges of commanding another person to commit murder.

The matter was postponed until July 15 2026 for the pre-sentencing proceedings.

Meanwhile, Ndlovu is already serving six life sentences after being convicted in November 2021 for murdering relatives motivated by financial gain through insurance and funeral policy claims.

The NPA said the conviction demonstrated its continued commitment to working with law enforcement agencies to prosecute individuals involved in orchestrating violent crimes, regardless of their status or relationship to the victims.

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