IN PICS | Police and city act on ‘dumped’ foreigners who fear for their lives

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Raphael Bahebwa from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is among about 500 people seeking refuge at the Diakonia centre in the Durban CBD after public order police fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse them from Durban Central Police Station on Tuesday.

“Police dumped us here. Because we fear for our safety, we have nowhere to go. We are still in danger. We need help.”

He said the ongoing attacks by groups such as March and March targeting foreigners was becoming untenable.

The foreigners say they are facing increasing threats, attacks and intimidation where they live and work.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Pinetown today for a March and March protest against illegal immigration, calling for stricter law enforcement and government intervention. Demonstrators marched through the streets under a heavy police presence, demanding action on issues they say are affecting local communities and businesses. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (Sandile Ndlovu)

Two weeks ago thousands of anti-immigrant protesters ― from amabutho, representing the Zulu royal regiments, to members of March and March, Operation Dudula and the Amabhinca Nation ― shut down the Durban CBD.

Brandishing sjamboks, assegais and shields they then formed a human chain around a building on Mahatma Gandhi Road, claiming it was occupied by foreigners who used it as a drug den.

The groups have increased their focus on ridding the country of undocumented migrants who they say rob locals of jobs, threaten the economy and are responsible for criminal syndicates.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Pinetown today for a March and March protest against illegal immigration, calling for stricter law enforcement and government intervention. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (Sandile Ndlovu)

They have lambasted local and national government for allowing foreigners to continue living and working in the country illegally.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Pinetown today for a March and March protest against illegal immigration, calling for stricter law enforcement and government intervention. (Sandile Ndlovu)

The protests have strained relations between South Africa and Ghana after the West African nation escalated concerns about xenophobia and attacks on foreigners to the AU.

International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola said South Africa had been “surprised” by Ghana’s decision to take the matter to the AU after what he described as recent ongoing bilateral engagements between the two countries over growing anti-foreigner sentiment and incidents targeting African migrants in South Africa.

“We thought we were managing the matter at a bilateral level,” Lamola said during an interview with the Sunday Times. “But now that they have taken this step of going to the AU, we welcome it because it will allow the continent to engage on the push and pull factors that lead to migration.”

The diplomatic dispute follows mounting concerns in parts of the continent about videos and campaigns linked to anti-migrant groups in South Africa, including operations targeting undocumented immigrants at hospitals and public spaces.

On Wednesday March and March led an anti-immigration demonstration through Pinetown, west of Durban.

Protesters said they were not violent and merely wanted foreigners to go back to their own countries as they were straining South Africa’s resources.

But Bahebwa denies this.

“I laugh when they call us undocumented or illegal people. Do you think illegal people will go to the police station? We went to the police because we are not afraid of being exposed but because we are afraid for our lives.”

Bahebwa said on Tuesday after police fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse them they were to two transit camps — one for men and another for women.

Police detain a man during a demonstration against foreigners in Pinetown, west of Durban, on Wednesday Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (Sandile Ndlovu)

However, conditions were not suitable and they were taken to the Diakonia Centre.

On Wednesday, police and home affairs officials met with foreigners after coming under fire for using tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the group who protested outside the police station.

Raphael Bahebwa leader of the Congolese Solidarity Campaign (SUPPLIED)

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Phumelele Makoba, home affairs provincial manager Cyril Mncwabe and head of refugee and asylum seeker management Naleen Balgobind met the leadership of the Congolese Solidarity Campaign at the department of home affairs offices in Umgeni, Durban.

“The meeting was aimed at ironing out issues which led to foreign nationals, mostly from the DRC, camping and protesting at the entrance of the Durban Central Police Station on Monday and Tuesday."

During the meeting foreigners pointed a finger at home affairs for rendering them undocumented due to discrepancies in the process of renewing permits.

Home affairs explained the process of renewal and committed to assist those whose permits have expired and have proof of application for renewal.

Another meeting is planned with the group on Thursday, to verify their status in the country and their permits to conduct business in South Africa, including addressing their safety concerns.

Bahebwa, who is a bishop and head of the Congolese Solidarity Campaign, said he was cautiously optimistic about the outcome of Wednesday’s meeting.

Hundreds of foreign nationals are currently camping outside the Diakonia Centre in the Durban CBD seeking shelter and protection. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (Sandile Ndlovu)

Following criticism by anti-immigrant groups, eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba met the leaders of March and March, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and Xolani Zuma, last week to discuss illegal immigration, hijacked properties and the enforcement of business by-laws.

The mayor said together with March and March, the municipality will embark on a series of roadshows and awareness campaigns.

“These initiatives will include engagements with property owners who are subletting their businesses to undocumented immigrants, as well as raising awareness about the dangers of harbouring undocumented foreign nationals.”

Demonstrators marched through the streets under heavy police presence, demanding action on issues they say are affecting local communities and businesses. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (Sandile Ndlovu)

The mayor also said the city is reviewing its by-laws and urged the movement to participate in this process.

“We are also engaging the minister of justice and constitutional development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, to create special courts to address the challenge of land invasion and hijacked properties in the city,” said Xaba.

The meeting was followed by a crackdown on illegal traders in the city a few days later.

A combined team of the municipal officials, police, department of economic development, tourism and environmental affairs conducted raids in eZimbokodweni and Athlone Park.

The operation resulted in the immediate closure of four businesses found to be operating in contravention of municipal regulations.

The municipality said establishments were shut down for failing to possess the required compliance certificates, business licences and health permits necessary for lawful operation.

Authorities further established that the operators of the affected businesses did not possess valid documentation permitting them to reside or work in South Africa and they were arrested.