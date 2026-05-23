F-bombs fly as former Idols SA judge clashes with cops

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Media personality Unathi Nkayi was involved in an altercation with Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) officers after she was stopped for alleged drunk driving.

Police records show Nkayi alleges she was sworn at when she refused to allow officers to search her vehicle. She subsequently opened a case of crimen injuria against a female JMPD officer.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed a case of drunk driving had been opened.

“The suspect was arrested during a JMPD operation and was later released on bail and warned to appear before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on May 18. However, the docket has not yet been placed on the court roll pending the blood test results. Investigations are ongoing.”

The incident occurred at about 11pm on May 16 on Boundary Road in Robindale, Johannesburg.

According to a police summary statement linked to a crimen injuria case registered at the Linden police station, Nkayi objected to the search and questioned why officers wanted to inspect her vehicle without permission.

The statement further alleges that tensions escalated during the interaction between Nkayi and a female JMPD officer. Nkayi claimed that the officer directed derogatory and explicit language at her during the confrontation.

Sibeko confirmed that the police are investigating the case.

“A case of crimen injuria was opened at Linden Police Station on 17 May 2026. No arrest has been made, and the investigation is ongoing,” she said.

Police records further indicate that the incident was witnessed by other police officers at the scene.

The police statement says: “Complainant [Nkayi] alleged that on May 16 at 11pm she was in the process of being arrested for drink driving when a JMPD officer asked to search her vehicle. She denied that they search her vehicle without her permission. While she was arguing with an officer, a black skinny short JMPD lady with light brown braids swore at her saying fuck you Unathi without provocation. She asked the other police officers for help, but they kept quiet. Then she swore back at the lady officer by also saying fuck you bitch.”

Nkayi is one of South Africa’s most recognisable media personalities, having built a career spanning radio, television and music over more than two decades.

The Sunday Times made multiple unsuccessful attempts to get Nkayi’s comment on the issue, including WhatsApp messages, calls to her office, and visits to her home and office on Friday, to which she did not respond.

The latest crime statistics reveal that nationally police arrested 12,668 drivers on drunk driving charges between January and April 2026, making it one of the top five most common arrest categories. Some drivers were caught with breath alcohol levels up to 14 times the legal limit.

As a result, parliament’s portfolio committee for transport is reviewing legislation aimed at imposing a total ban on alcohol consumption for drivers.