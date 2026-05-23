HOT LUNCH | Art and a bright young mind pushing through

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Boemo Diale is a Johannesburg based multidisciplinary artist whose work is currently on display at the RMB Latitudes Art Fair 2026, taking place at Shepstone Gardens in Johannesburg. The fair, which runs from 22–24 May 2026, showcases contemporary African art and brings together artists, galleries, collectors, and curators from across the continent and the diaspora. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi

It’s the morning after the opening of the RMB Latitudes Art Fair and I am meeting one of the brightest young stars of the South African art firmament at the new outpost of the Salvation Cafe at Nine Yards.

Outside, the power couple of the art world, Lawrence Lemaoana and Mary Sibande, are having a well-deserved and necessary morning respite. Through their Occupying the Gallery project, they threw the delicious official after-party of the fair, and now everyone is justifiably a little tender.

Boemo Diale settles into a banquette and orders a cappuccino and creamy scrambled eggs. “The music was good,” she says. I tell her that when you’re my age you have to take every opportunity to dance that comes your way. She jokes that I sound like a motivational Instagram post. Which is exactly how I like to think of my off-the-cuff utterances.

Boemo grew up in the epicentre of Joburg’s Parks. “I was born pretty much in this area,” she says. “At school I was always doodling and fiddling and making things growing up. In class I would draw the same characters over and over and get into trouble for not focusing.”

Some of those figures still appear in her work today. Dreamlike female forms hover within vessels or framed symbolic spaces. Her vibrant paintings carry traces of mythology, ritual and psychological archetypes, but their spirit and execution are deeply contemporary.

“Some of the characters I have now started in primary school,” she says. “I kept pulling the little threads of things and making them bigger. Then I was introduced to art as an actual career concept and realised you could make something more legitimate than a doodle.”

Though she is known primarily as a visual artist with a newfound love of ceramics, creating three-dimensional versions of the vessels in her paintings, she studied film. “I didn’t want to go to art school because I didn’t want anyone telling me what to do,” she says. “Film school was the closest thing for me.”

I ask what her favourite films are and she tells me her taste is basic. Perhaps for a film student. “La Haine is this black-and-white cult classic set in the French ghettos. It’s about revolution and anarchy, and aesthetically it’s very cool. Irreversible is intense and gruesome at times but visually beautiful. Then Eve’s Bayou has this mystical atmosphere around memory and family and magic.”

What film taught her, she explains, is narration and world-building. “I think I learnt storytelling, composition and archetypes. A lot of Jungian philosophy and psychology. Even the way I frame figures in my paintings comes from cinema.”

She began exhibiting professionally while still studying. By 2022 she was working with Kalashnikovv Gallery, which has also reinvented itself and is now the newly minted Kumalo|Turpin gallery just across the courtyard from our breakfast spot. Boemo’s solo show will open there soon.

She explains that while she was studying and before she got picked up by the gallery, she was balancing waitressing and bartending jobs to fund her materials. “When you’re alone and buying everything yourself, it’s different. Having gallery support changes your relationship to materials and scale. You can experiment more.”

A major uptick in her young career came last year when she won the Tomorrows/Today Prize at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair. “It really affected my career. I had put together this body of work across different mediums, with ceramics, paintings on paper and canvas. A lot came from that.”

This success was followed with a Swatch residency in Shanghai at the Swatch Art Peace Hotel on the Bund, which lasted for three stimulating, immersive months. “It was such a culture shock,” she says. “I loved meeting people who had grown up completely differently from me. You realise how many ways there are to experience the world.”

The residency shifted her focus away from constant production. “I arrived wanting to make a million things and have all these shows. Then I realised I was enjoying researching and reading and acclimatising to the city. Just absorbing.”

Shanghai also deepened her interest in cultural preservation and cosmology, themes that increasingly shape her work. “One of the things I’m researching now is indigenous knowledge systems and cosmologies,” she says. “There was a way we understood the world before colonisation. There are stories and symbols and ways of relating to nature that we should know more about.”

Her fascination with vessels grew from this inquiry. ”A vessel is not unique to me,” she explains. “Humans have been making vessels forever. I became interested in African spiritual traditions where certain vessels were built for rainfall or fertility or harvest.

“Some would be buried or broken or kept. They had spiritual meaning but they were also utilitarian. They could hold water or flowers or beauty.”

Now 26, Boemo works from a studio and maintains a disciplined routine. “I like having a studio outside the house,” she says. “The commute creates structure. Otherwise you can get lazy.”

What has she learnt so far? “A work ethic,” she says immediately. “Sometimes you have to do things you don’t want to do to get where you want to go.

“There are parts of painting that feel poetic and magical, but there are also boring repetitive parts where you have to push through. I think that applies to everything. Friendships, relationships, work. Sometimes you have to inconvenience yourself for the things you care about.”