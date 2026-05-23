NPA calls in private-sector expertise in Sars capture probe

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The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has roped in private-sector digital forensics expertise to beef up the cold case investigation related to the looting and dismantling of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) at the height of state capture.

At the centre of the case is the role played by US multinational consultancy firm Bain & Co in the disastrous restructuring of the tax agency following the appointment of Tom Moyane as commissioner of Sars in 2014. He was dismissed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on November 1 2018.

Bain has since paid Sars R217m to refund consultancy fees and interest. The National Treasury also banned the firm from doing business with the state for 10 years. Bain closed its South African consultancy business last year.

But this has not stopped the NPA, under the new leadership of Andy Mothibi, from seeking criminal charges against the main actors responsible for the near collapse of Sars. The role of former president Jacob Zuma and Bain South Africa boss Vittorio Massone is set to come under scrutiny.

The prosecuting authority has brought in multinational private digital forensics firm Facts Consulting to assist with the investigations in a prosecution-led probe.

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), a unit in the NPA that investigates and prosecutes high-profile, complex corruption cases and associated crimes, has assembled a team of prosecutors, investigators and forensic specialists to ensure the investigation is evidence-led, properly co-ordinated and capable of withstanding scrutiny in court.

NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the investigation has several interlinked components, and Bain was co-operating with the probe.

“A number of these components are in the final stages of investigation,” Kganyago said. “The NPA will take an enrolment decision once the outstanding investigative steps have been completed and the evidence has been assessed in accordance with the applicable legal test. Where the evidence supports criminal charges, the NPA will not hesitate to act.

“The Bain matter is complex and consists of various sub-investigations, involving extensive documentary material and several persons of interest.”

Evidence led before the Nugent commission, appointed by Ramaphosa in 2018, showed that Massone met with Zuma at least 12 times and that Bain knew ahead of time that Moyane would be appointed to lead Sars.

Following his appointment, Moyane wasted no time in restructuring the tax agency in tandem with Bain in a disastrous overhaul.

Measures by Sars to counter criminality were rendered ineffective, and those trading illicitly in commodities such as cigarettes operated with little constraint, costing the economy an incalculable loss.

“We think what occurred can fairly be described as a premeditated offensive against Sars, strategised by the local office of Bain … for Mr Moyane to seize Sars, each in pursuit of their own interests that were symbiotic but not altogether the same,“ judge Robert Nugent found in his final report, which led to the ousting of Moyane. ”Mr Moyane’s interest was to take control of Sars. Bain’s interest was to make money.”

Moyane did not respond to a request for comment.

Sifiso Mahlangu, the new MK Party national spokesperson, said that law enforcement had not contacted Zuma regarding the probe.

“President Zuma has consistently rejected any suggestion that his interactions with private-sector stakeholders were improper or unlawful. As head of state at the time, he met with a wide range of business leaders, investors and executives as part of his official responsibilities,” Mahlangu said.

“President Zuma remains committed to transparency, accountability and due process, and cautions against attempts to selectively revive narratives that have already been subjected to public scrutiny without yielding evidence of criminal conduct against him.”

“The MK Party further notes that any investigation by the NPA should be free from political influence and conducted fairly, impartially and in accordance with the constitution.”

Another state capture matter the NPA is seeking to bring to justice is the Estina Dairy Farm case, which left egg on the prosecuting authority’s face when it was struck from the roll in 2024. The high court in Bloemfontein cited unreasonable delays and lack of access to complete electronic data, specifically leaked e-mails relating to the fugitive Gupta family.

Facts Consulting is also aiding with digital forensics in the Estina matter, as the NPA seeks to reinstate charges relating to the looting of R280m from the coffers of the Free State provincial government, money that found itself in the hands of the Guptas.

Among the accused in the matter are former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane, former Free State agricultural officials and associates of the Guptas.

“The matter will be reinstated within the next three months,” Kganyago said.

Quintessence Digital Forensics, whose consulting services include digital forensic affidavits and expert witnesses regarding digital evidence, was also procured to look into the Estina matter.

Facts Consulting is also assisting the NPA to investigate cases related to the Mpati commission, which looked into allegations of impropriety at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

The Mpati commission flagged potential criminal behaviour that it recommended be followed up by law enforcement agencies. These actions led to the PIC losing billions of rands in ill-considered investments. However, no-one has yet faced criminal charges.

Kganyago said the PIC investigation was complex, involved several persons of interest, and required careful assessment of substantial documentary and forensic material.

The time taken is attributable to the volume and complexity of the evidence, the need to investigate multiple transactions and contracts, and the requirement that any prosecutorial decision be supported by admissible evidence.

“The time taken is attributable to the volume and complexity of the evidence, the need to investigate multiple transactions and contracts, and the requirement that any prosecutorial decision be supported by admissible evidence,” he said.

“The NPA is mindful of the public concern about delays in accountability. The objective is to ensure that decisions are legally sound and that any matter enrolled is properly prepared for court.”

Kganyago said calling in external expertise to assist in investigations was not an anomaly and that the proper guardrails have been put in place to ensure the integrity of the investigations to which Facts Consulting is a party.