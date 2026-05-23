Sunday Times Literary Awards longlist announced

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The longlist for the 2026 Sunday Times Literary Awards was announced last night at an event hosted by the Kingsmead Book Fair in Johannesburg. The partners for the longlist announcement, Dry Dock boutique liquor store and world-class Stellenbosch wine producer Glenelly Estate, provided drinks for the celebration.

This marks the 36th year that the prestigious Sunday Times Literary Awards have recognised excellence in non-fiction writing and the 25th anniversary for the fiction prize.

In total, 42 books have been selected for the longlist, reflecting the breadth, depth and continuing vitality of South African storytelling.

“South African writers make sense of our world in all its complexity,” says Jennifer Platt, Sunday Times books editor. “From deeply personal memoirs to expansive works of imagination, these books challenge, illuminate and connect us, affirming the role of literature in shaping how we understand ourselves and each other.”

The announcement of the shortlist will follow in the coming months, culminating in the awards ceremony where the winners in each category will be revealed.

For the full list, see Lifestyle.