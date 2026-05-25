Western Cape tops rape cases in holding cells as rape kit shortages spark outrage

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Statistics released by acting police minister Firoz Cachalia paint a bleak picture of sexual violence across the country.

The cries for justice from rape survivors are growing louder in the Western Cape after the province recorded the highest number of rapes in police holding cells, deportation centres and several other locations across the country.

In addition, some police stations tasked with investigating sexual offences are reportedly operating without usable rape evidence kits.

Newly released fourth-quarter crime statistics, covering January to March this year, revealed that 34 rape cases were reported nationally in holding cells and deportation centres, with the Western Cape recording the highest number at eight. Gauteng recorded five cases, while the Eastern Cape, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo each recorded four.

The statistics were released by acting police minister Firoz Cachalia and paint a grim picture of sexual violence across the country.

The Western Cape also emerged as the province with the highest number of rapes reported in graveyards. Of the 26 cases recorded nationally, six were reported in the province, followed by the Eastern Cape with five and the Free State with four.

The province further recorded the highest number of rape cases on agricultural land, including farms, plots and smallholdings.

In homes, either those of the victim or the perpetrator, a total of 4,620 rape cases were reported nationally, with 547 cases recorded in the Western Cape alone.

But amid the alarming statistics, concerns are mounting over rape cases that may never reach court because of shortages of forensic rape evidence collection kits at some police stations.

Nicholas Gotsell said during a recent oversight visit to several South African Police Service stations on the Cape Flats, the DA identified serious shortcomings at the Nyanga Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit.

The unit, which serves areas including Philippi, Philippi East, Nyanga, Gugulethu, Manenberg, Samora Machel, Lansdowne and Athlone, reportedly had no usable D1 or D7 rape kits in stock, and some of the available kits had expired.

These are not isolated incidents. They point to a deeply concerning collapse in SAPS’s supply chain management, where corruption and dysfunction at the very top of the organisation are now filtering down to directly affect the most vulnerable people in our society who rely on SAPS to secure evidence, investigate rape and secure convictions against predators. — Nicholas Gotsell

Rape kits, commonly referred to by SAPS as D1 and D7 kits, are forensic evidence collection kits used in rape and sexual assault cases. They are critical in helping investigators and prosecutors link suspects to crimes through DNA and forensic analysis, improving the chances of conviction.

Sino Mdunjeni from Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust said rape kits are an essential component of forensic examinations and evidence collection.

“Shortages can delay or disrupt access to medical care, forensic services and psychosocial support, which may ultimately undermine survivors’ health outcomes and their access to justice,” Mdunjeni said.

She warned that shortages could discourage survivors from reporting sexual violence, especially when many already face significant barriers in coming forward.

“Delays can increase anxiety, distress and feelings of hopelessness for survivors who are already navigating trauma. Survivors should not have to worry about whether the systems meant to support them are functional or adequately resourced.

“Delayed evidence collection can compromise the quality and availability of forensic evidence, which may negatively affect investigations and prosecutions,” she said.

Mdunjeni added that communities regularly raise concerns about unequal access to post-rape care services, particularly in under-resourced and rural areas.

“Survivors want assurance that they will receive timely, coordinated and dignified care when they seek assistance,” she said.

Meanwhile, Gotsell said the shortages pointed to deeper failures within SAPS.

“These are not isolated incidents. They point to a deeply concerning collapse in SAPS’s supply chain management, where corruption and dysfunction at the very top of the organisation are now filtering down to directly affect the most vulnerable people in our society who rely on SAPS to secure evidence, investigate rape and secure convictions against predators,” he said.

“It is unacceptable that despite the government declaring GBVF a national disaster, frontline SAPS members are left without the basic tools needed to assist rape victims and investigate sexual offences.”

Gotsell said the DA would use parliamentary processes to determine the full scale of rape kit shortages and whether the crisis was linked to the December 2025 controversy, when major shortages were discovered at several police stations.

“No victim of rape or sexual violence should ever arrive at a police facility only to discover that SAPS is incapable of assisting them because of corruption, incompetence and collapse within its own ranks,” he said.